Ubisoft and its CEO are again accused of institutional harassment





Ubisoft quickly became central to internal fraud issues. The accusations at this event come from France complaining about the institutional harassment of the institution itself and of certain individuals comparable to CEO and co-founder Yves Guillemot.

Along Kotaku, on behalf of two former Ubisoft workers and the Solidaires Informatique union, the accusation was introduced earlier than the Bobigny Prison Court. In fact, the entity mentioned confirmed the complaint in a press release revealed through a Twitter account.

Online game publishers were already on the verge of the final year of the storm about the situation of racism, sexual harassment and sexism. This facilitated the departure of each builder and executive. Nonetheless, many workers are angry at the continuation of the various managers responsible for the published illegal activity.

Along the presentation, complaints don’t just apply to Ubisoft as an organization and Guillemot as a visual face. In addition, it will affect former Chief Artistic Officer Serge Hascott, former Editorial VP Tommy Francois, and former Human Source Chief Ccile Cornet.

Whistleblowers have accused Ubisoft of establishing, maintaining, and implementing a system where sexual harassment is tolerated. They usually go in addition and make sure that keeping the bully is more valuable to the company than protecting the affected workers.

Ubisoft is again focusing on improper conduct

In 2020, Ubisoft conducted an unnamed internal investigation after the status of internal harassment was announced. Twenty-five percent of the workers were victims of fraud within the company or direct witnesses. So far, the publisher has not publicly spoken about the brand new accusation filed in France.

In connection with ongoing tasks, Ubisoft introduced the Murderers Creed Infinity event a while back. Created together by the studios in Quebec and Montreal, it reduces decibels to intensifying competition between the two and has a negative impact on the inside.

