PUBG: Battlegrounds’ new map Taego includes self-revival and comeback





PUBG is back with a new map for the first time in a while. Set in South Korea. The new map, Taego, is part of the Game 12.2 update, which also adds self-recovery items, a mini-battle royale to return to the match after death, and many other changes.

Taego is an 8km x 8km map set in the countryside of South Korea. In an email interview with stock market pioneers, PUBG’s in-game unit leader Kim Tae-hyun said the purpose of the map was to show players the beauty of Korea, especially around the 1980s and 90s. Said.

The map is full of villages, towns, and even the largest security prisons players can explore. More importantly, for all players who missed PUBG’s big map, Taego has plenty of open ground to fight.

Image: PUBG Studio

Its size may match the size of a traditional PUBG map, but some of Taegos’s other features are entirely new to the game. For example, a new self-recovery item in a game that allows a downed player to stand up is very different from what battle royale games have ever offered.

Taego also has a new mechanic called Comeback BR ​​that gives players eliminated in the first blue zone a chance to redeem. During the comeback BR, which is only available in Tego Duo and squad matches, the player who died in the first blue zone will be transferred to the comeback arena, where they will try to prolong the timer in mini BR matches. If they survive the timer, they will return to the normal match.

Image: PUBG Studio

This is a whole new mechanic for PUBG, but the mechanic Kim said has been sought after by players for some time.

Kims has often seen feedback from stock market pioneers that he needs to come up with ways to reduce the frustration of players who lose early in the game. I also felt that there should be a modified meta change. Comeback BR ​​was developed to reduce player frustration, allow you to join the team quickly and win a chicken dinner after returning.

For more information on Taego and its new mechanics and weapons, and all other changes in this patch, check out the full note in PUBG patch 12.2. While you’re doing it, you can get used to the new name of the game: Developer PUBG Studios now calls it PUBG: Battleground.

