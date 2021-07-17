Differences between Chromebooks and other laptops





Chromebooks are certain types of laptops that run Chrome OS instead of Windows or macOS. Compared to Mac and PC laptops, Chromebooks focus on Google apps and websites. That is, all Chromebooks are laptops, but not all laptops are Chromebooks. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library.

A few years ago, if you wanted to buy a laptop, you had two options: Mac or PC. But these days, there is a third option. It’s a Chromebook.

Chromebooks are probably quite different from the laptops you’re used to. Here’s everything you need to know about the differences between a Chromebook and a laptop.

Difference between Chromebook and laptop

Chromebooks are a special kind of laptop, unlike standard Macs and PCs.

Its operating system is software that determines how your computer works and what programs it can run, and is called Chrome OS. It has been created and updated by Google.

Almost all of Chromebook’s default apps are Google services.William Antonelli / Insider

As you can imagine, Chrome OS is primarily built to run Google apps such as Google Drive, Documents and YouTube. All of these are installed on your Chromebook by default (although you can emulate some Mac and PC apps). You need an internet connection to log in to the device itself using your Google account and password and use most of its features.

Some keys on the keyboard are unrecognizable. Instead of the Caps Lock key, there’s a button called “Search” or “Launcher” (depending on your Chromebook) that lets you search your device or the Internet for what you type. Also, instead of Windows or the command key, there is a key to launch the Google Assistant.

There are two keys that are unique to Chromebooks.Google; Skitchengu by William Antonelli / Insider

Finally, these aren’t as powerful as most high-end MacBooks, and not as powerful as high-end PCs. If you need a computer for games, animations, or image and video editing, look elsewhere.

The graph below compares PC and Mac models that are similar in price to the finest Chromebooks. The best of all categories will be highlighted.

* Apple has not released its own statistics, so it is based on third-party benchmark tests.

But after all, Chromebooks are just another kind of laptop. You can think of it as follows. All Chromebooks are laptops, but not all laptops are Chromebooks.

Note: There are devices that can run Chrome OS on your desktop, but these are commonly referred to as Chromeboxes rather than Chromebooks.

The most popular Chromebook models are the Google Pixelbook Go, Acer Chromebook Spin, and Lenovo Chromebook Duet. They all look like any other laptop, but the keyboard layout is slightly different.

The Chromebook will have the same clamshell design as before.Hollis Johnson / Business Insider

If you’re primarily using the Google app, or are fed up with your Mac or PC, your Chromebook laptop is worth a look.

