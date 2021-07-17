YouTube introduces three new features to enhance the experience of the creator / digital information world





YouTube is one of the most popular video consuming platforms on the planet, and tech giants are working every day to provide the best features they can offer to their users, and there are currently some in the streaming part of the platform. Is bringing new changes to. Social Giant is currently introducing a total of three new features for all users who prefer to stream videos and interact with their followers at the same time. Three new features include subscriber-only chat, video clip cuts, and in-stream polling. These features have been around for a long time on the well-known streaming platform Twitch, and YouTube has just borrowed them from Twitch.

Subscriber-only chat limits chat conversations between streamers and subscribed audiences. This is a great feature that allows streamers to interact one-on-one with real subscribers and limit all users who haven’t followed a particular channel and have just stopped by. The peace of mind and the fact that you can truly socialize with your favorite creators are also likely to encourage users to pay for the channel. This is a bonus point for all channel creators.

Apart from this, the voting part of the feature allows creators to place votes within the streaming video, allowing viewers to vote only while they are in the stream. The voting function is excellent. This makes it easier for creators to ask viewers to vote for votes, allowing followers to decide what they like best and go to the channel that way.

Finally, the VOD clipping feature makes it easier for the fan page to cut out part of the video and upload it to the fan page or channel. In this way, anyone who couldn’t attend the video for a few hours can see the interesting and important parts that the fan page missed when uploading those cutouts.

All of these features are currently being tested with a limited number of creators, and it’s unclear when they will be released forever. But what we do know is that with each release, it will be launched first for all channels over 1000 subscribers and later give way to fewer channels. is.

YouTube has done a great job with all the features it has introduced, and we look forward to seeing what it does in the future.

Read Next: YouTube is developing a new “New To You” feed to help viewers find new channels, content and creators.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitalinformationworld.com/2021/07/youtube-introduces-three-new-features.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos