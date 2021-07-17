LG has a $ 100,000 rollable TV





We are more glued to the TV than ever before. The pandemic gave us more time to watch TV as people who could stay home more often. Streaming services added more content, and when the cinema was closed, the movie was released for home viewing.

With 4K technology becoming more affordable, you can get a great TV without spending a fortune. No matter what you choose, you can get a better viewing experience by simply adjusting your TV. Tap or click here to see how these four settings affect image quality.

If money isn’t a factor and you can get whatever TV you want, you might find the LGs $ 30,000 88-inch 8K TV the best fun. Well, it’s not. The same company has something that blows away the previous flagship model in every way.

Roll over the competition

The LG Signature OLED R was unveiled at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show and is now available for pre-order. It has a 65-inch 4K OLED display, but it’s not a very impressive feature in itself. This TV party piece is a feature that involves yourself in the stand and makes it completely invisible. It can also be partially placed on the stand (LG calls this line view to display media, clocks, etc.

The TV also features Dolby Atmos sound, a 120Hz refresh rate, a built-in Google Assistant, Alexa, and four HDMI ports. The housing is made of matt aluminum and the speaker cover is available in Signature Black, Moon Gray, Topaz Blue, or Toffee Brown.

This made-to-order TV costs $ 100,000 and can be added to your cart here.

What else can I get for $ 100,000?

This TV is for those who really have money to burn. If you have such extra cash, what would you do with it? I have some suggestions:

Tesla Model X (dual motor all-wheel drive edition) with full self-drive option. About 167 boring LG 65 inch 4K TVs (model UP7000). 91iPhone12ProMax smartphone. 133 Microsoft SurfacePro Tablet (Base Model)) Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Hulu Remaining Life Subscriptions. Jet pack. Tap or click here to see how difficult (or easy) it is to fly. A decent size 3D printed house. Hire a personal chef for a year.

These are some suggestions that come to mind. Use your imagination to think of some cool stuff you buy for $ 100,000 if money wasn’t an option. You must be able to think of some Douzies.

