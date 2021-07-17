Amazon Launches Fakespot from Apples iOS App Store





Fakespot, known for its web browser extension trying to eliminate fake product reviews, suddenly lost its iPhone or iPad app as Amazon sent a removal request to Apple, both Amazon and Fakespot confirmed, and Apple confirmed the app. I decided to delete it.

Leading retailers say they are concerned about how new updates to the Fakespot app can wrap websites without permission and how they can theoretically be exploited to steal Amazon’s customer data. Fakespot founder Saoud Khalifah told The Verge that Apple suddenly removed the app today without explanation. Apple has confirmed that it has removed the app, but has challenged the situation.

The new Fakespot app was released about a month ago. This will allow you to log in to Amazon and see that you can view and purchase items with the Fakespots overlay on top. I downloaded it a few weeks ago and tried it out to see if it helped me find fake reviews on some new purchases, but I couldn’t conclude if it really helped.

Thanks to all the users who made this new iOS app a reality. Together we put an end to e-commerce scams. Great products are coming soon that will make safe shopping the gold standard for e-commerce. https://t.co/UyUnsOydzK

Fakespot (@FakespotTweets) June 21, 2021

However, in mid-June, the founders of Fakespots said Amazon launched a removal notice. And just a few hours ago, Apple finally delivered a candid three-line email about not being able to resolve the situation amicably and regretting that Fakespot was removed from the App Store. Khalifah says. Khalifah says he only spent months of resources, time and money on the app. Apple hasn’t even given us the ability to solve this.

Hours after we published the story, Apple told The Verge that it wasn’t exactly true.

This is a controversy over intellectual property rights initiated by Amazon on June 8th, which is a problem for both parties to stay in touch with each other within hours and for developers to keep their apps in the store. I explained the procedure and gave enough time. Solve the problem. On June 29th, I contacted Fakespot again a few weeks before removing the app from the App Store.

Khalifah said on the phone that Apple could be forced to withdraw Fakespot from the App Store on June 29, but claimed that Apple did not provide other guidance, each claimed. He stated that it was primarily a conversation between Amazon and the Fakespot. The side before Apple yanks the app. Shocked Apple decided to support Amazon without evidence, says Khalifah.

Amazon says it believes Fakespot violates Apple’s guideline 5.2.2.

5.2.2 Third Party Sites / Services: If your app uses, accesses, monetizes, or displays content from third party services, make sure it is permitted under the Terms of Service. Please give me. Approval must be provided on request.

Amazon also states that Fakespot is inserting code into its website, opening attack vectors, and endangering customer data (email, addresses, credit card information, browser history, etc.), but Fakespot said. I don’t know if I’m actually using it. This information.

The app in question provides customers with misleading information about the seller and its products, damaging the seller’s business and creating potential security risks. Thanks to Apple for reviewing this app against the App store guidelines and read the statement from Amazon.

Fakespot allows the app to insert code that displays its own score, but categorically denies the vulnerability and Amazon has a coupon app that looks fine in wrapping the webview browser. Including, it points out that apps that include web browser views are common. However, Amazon tried to warn the browser coupon extension Honey in January last year, suggesting it was a security risk.

Regardless of the reason, Fakespot is regularly cited in reports on Amazon’s review scams, which hits one of the leading candid critics of Amazon’s review system. Amazon purchased search ads for the Fakespot keyword on the App Store to reduce the potential impact of the app.

Amazon is trying to bully a small company like us that introduces its cracks, says Khalifa. He says Fakespot won 150,000 installs from the iOS App Store without spending money on marketing.

Amazon regularly audits companies seeking fake reviews and claims that Fakespots’s rating is almost wrong. Fakespot evaluates product reviews as unreliable and regularly reviews products with more than 80% wrong results. We simply don’t have information about reviewers, sellers, product history, etc. to accurately determine the authenticity of a review. By analyzing 30 million reviews each week, Amazon suggests that it does a much better job of finding the fake reviews themselves.

Amazon doesn’t say if it contacted Google about the Android version of the app, but the app hasn’t been updated since 2019.

The founder of Fakespots says the company is currently considering legal options because it believes mobile is the future of shopping. Currently, I’ve seen 60/40 percentages in favor of mobile phones, Khalifah tells me.

We will consider all available options, says Khalifah.

Updated, 8:09 pm ET: Added mention of browser coupon extension Honey.

Update, 10:39 pm ET: Added Apple statement and Fakespots reply.

