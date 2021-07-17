iOS 15 focus mode helps keep tasks going





Apple has long had a silent feature that you can activate when you want to mute incoming notifications so that it doesn’t bother you, but with iOS 15, Apple has taken silent to a new level with focus.

Focus allows you to set activities you are doing, such as work, exercise, reading, and spending time with your family, and block notifications that are not relevant to those tasks. It’s basically silent mode, but there are more options for adjusting what’s visible and what’s not. This guide emphasizes everything you need to know about iOS 15 focus modes.

Access to focus mode

As with screen time, the focus is on the Settings app. It is grouped with iOS notifications, sound and tactile, and screen time.

You can also use the Control Center on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac to activate, manage, and create new focuses.

Create and edit focus

In a nutshell, in any focus mode you can choose who can contact you and which apps can send you notifications. Focus mode allows you to personalize the people and apps that can contact you based on what you are doing.

Apple has some off-the-shelf focus options such as silent, driving, and sleep, but you can also create your own focus mode and choose an app that can send notifications.

You can set different focus modes that you can think of for places you don’t want to get in the way, such as work, personal time, workouts, games, reading, cooking, and more.

[設定]of[フォーカス]In the section or control center[+]You can tap the button to create a new focus, or tap one of the existing focus modes to adjust it to your needs.

You can choose a pre-prepared focus goal or choose an icon and icon color to create something completely custom. In any focus mode, you can decide whether to receive notifications from people while in focus, and if so, from whom.

From there, you can choose which apps you want to allow notifications to be sent and whether you want to receive time-sensitive notifications.

Time-sensitive notifications are a new notification class for ‌iOS15‌. Notifications marked as time sensitive can bypass focus mode. Notifications that are classified as time sensitive are immediately important notifications such as someone at the door, food delivery, or boarding pickup.

Focus setting suggestions

When creating a focus, the device uses the intelligence and data collected about past activity on the device to suggest apps and users that may allow notifications.

Focus activation

To activate one of the focus modes, use the Control Center to switch it on. This is the easiest way to turn focus on, disable focus, and switch focus modes.

When focus is active, the control center displays the focus mode name and icon so you can tell at a glance that focus is on. Focus mode is also displayed on the lock screen of ‌iPhone‌.Cross device function

Activating Focus on one device activates it on all devices signed in with your Apple ID, so switching from iPhone to iPad or Mac is uninterrupted.

If you want to activate focus mode on one device and not on another, go to Settings app[フォーカスモード]In the section[デバイス間で共有]Can be switched off.

Inform people that focus mode is active

In the focus you create or edit,[フォーカスステータス]You can switch the option on. This option allows apps such as Messages to let users know that they have muted the notification.

When someone tries to send you an iMessage[フォーカスステータスの共有]When is turned on, at the bottom of the app, “[Person] If there’s something important you need to share, you can choose to send a message anyway, regardless of focus status.

Focus status sharing is available in Apple’s built-in apps such as messages. There is also an API for developers to embed in their apps.

Automatic reply

In some focus modes, such as driving, you can activate the Auto Reply option to let people know you’re busy and come back later. You can customize the auto-reply message. This is an option for the previous driving silent feature collapsed into focus.

Breakthrough message

People can choose to send an urgent message if the focus status is turned on and blocking incoming call notifications. You can choose to allow or disallow urgent messages that bypass the restrictions.

Lock and home screen improvements

When you enable focus mode, you can show only the selected app page and hide all notification badges from the home screen. With this feature, you can dedicate a particular screen of your app to a particular focus mode, block distractions such as social networking apps, and leave only the relevant ones.

On the lock screen, you can use the dim feature to decide whether to display silence notifications on the lock screen.Focus on smart activation

When you turn on the Focus Smart Activation feature, your device uses signals such as your location and app usage to determine when focus mode is automatically turned on throughout the day. When enabled, the iPhone may activate work focus mode when leaving home in the morning and heading to the office, and turn it off again when returning home.

Focus automation

You can set the focus mode to activate it at a specific time, in a specific location, or when you open a specific app using automation.

Guide feedback

Have questions about Focus on iOS 15‌, know the features we omitted, or would you like to provide feedback on this guide? Please send an email from here.

