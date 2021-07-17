Pre-order for Nintendo Switch OLED: Still in stock Buy here today





Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders in the US became available this week and sold out quickly, but Matt Swider, a 24/7 Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order tracker, is in stock when you follow your account and turn it on. Sometimes send Twitter alerts. notification. He found that the new Nintendo consoles, both Switch OLED White and Neon, are in stock at retail stores such as Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and GameStop. In total, Matt is tracking Nintendo Switch OLED models in 12 different stores in the United States. Today, it’s sold out at most retail stores on July 17th, but you can find several restocks of Switch OLED models. Minutes to hours if you’re following his Twitter alerts.

► When? Follow Matt Swider, a pre-order tracker for Nintendo Switch OLED, and turn on notification of live restock news for Switch OLED. This is the fastest way to get the latest information in the United States.

Click this example of a Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order alert from Matt Swider. He was able to help hundreds of people buy SwitchOLED models with this tweet.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter) USWalmart Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order

Wal-Mart actually stocks the Nintendo Switch OLED in a hard-to-find white model (at the time of this story’s release). The delivery date is October 9, which is one day later than the actual release date of Nintendo Switch OLED, Friday, October 8. If that’s okay, it’s a pre-ordered top pick for Switch OLED (mainly Nintendo’s new flagship color stock). However, many PS5 replenishment events have shown that Wal-Mart can delay shipments without warning.

I’m not sure if I’m waiting for neon colors, if Switch OLED White is sold out by the time I check it, or when Wal-Mart will be added to the console. However, our Twitter tracker will continue to provide you with information regardless.

Pre-order for Amazon Nintendo Switch OLED

Pre-orders for the Amazon Nintendo Switch began in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, July 16th, one day later than other retailers in the United States. However, some people could easily buy a console using this one trick. Instead of going to the Amazon product page for Nintendo SwitchOLED and selecting “Add to Cart” by others, try tapping “Add to List”.From there[リストを表示]If you select, you can easily check out that way if it is in stock.

The theory is that due to the fact that regular Amazon product pages are being hit by traffic, it’s easier to try to add it to your cart through Amazon’s “View List” page. Of course, this tactic won’t work if the Amazon Nintendo Switch pre-order is sold out. That’s right at the moment.

Best Binintendo Switch OLED Pre-order

Best Buy pre-ordered the Nintendo Switch OLED model on the first day, but it sold out quickly. The US zip code was out of stock by the time the Add button appeared in the cart. People have found it much harder to buy switch OLEDs in white and easier to buy switch OLED neon. It’s no wonder Matt Swider did a pre-order live stream of the Nintendo Switch OLED and polls of subscribers showed that 80% were interested in the white version.

Following Thursday’s Best Buy Switch OLED pre-order, some simple pre-orders were placed on Friday, July 16th. See if OLED models will be back in stock this weekend, including Saturday, July 17th. If so, send a Twitter alert.

Pre-order for Target Nintendo Switch OLED

Target Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders may have been most easily available on the official pre-order date on Thursday, July 15th, unlike other console restocks all done online at American retail stores. , Pre-orders for these switches OLED models will be shipped to your home. Restocking of the PS5 and Xbox Series X had to be picked up at a local store, which was the case throughout 2021.

Target initially sold out both Switch OLED consoles in white, but is the Neon version just after tracking both colors in case one is back in stock. If the Nintendo Switch OLED becomes popular, retailers may also switch to an in-store pick-up process to reduce resellers. This is exactly what Target does with other consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

🚨🍄🚨 Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order 🎯 Target 🎯 🙌 I just got the white version (proven in the photo) ♻️ RT this + follow @mattswider for all restock updates Nintendo Switch OLED (⬜ White) $ 349https: //t.co/ kUygdCYqPhNintendo Switch OLED (🦦🥥Neon) $ 349https: //t.co/Dq176kXAMcpic.twitter.com/ZE00JqSCf620 July 15, 2009

see next

Pre-order for GameStop Nintendo Switch OLED

Pre-orders for GameStop Nintendo Switch OLED occurred in one of two ways. This is quite different from all other retailers in the United States. You can protect your console online from the website or pre-order at the store. Despite being a member of PowerUp Rewards (and eventually buying Switch OLED White at Target), I had a hard time clicking the add to cart button, but many went to Matt Swider locally. I stepped into GameStop and reported that I ordered a Nintendo Switch OLED. A console that does not require an online interface.

I don’t know when the GameStop pre-orders in the store will end (it may have already happened by the time I read this, but I’ll let you know about this news article). At a local store before going out to pre-order the Nintendo Switch, which isn’t really possible.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter) Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch OLED are easily available for now

The fact that pre-orders for Nintendo Switch OLEDs are still easy to buy at some retailers such as Wal-Mart does not indicate what will come to the console. Yes, it’s a minor upgrade, not the “Nintendo Switch Pro” that rumors came up with in the first half of 2021. Nintendo Switch 4K will not appear. But don’t let this switch OLED model look like it’s in stock right after its launch date.

As the October 8th Nintendo Switch OLED release date approaches, things will change a lot. It’s been a little over a month since Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, but we don’t know when the ongoing semiconductor shortage will be resolved. According to an analyst interviewed by TechRadar, a tip shortage could affect us until mid-2022 before we see things go back to normal.

Also note that the original Nintendo Switch model, which was quite old last Christmas, was sold out four times in a row. So if you think the Nintendo Switch, which sells for just $ 349 to parents looking for a new gift for their kids at the end of 2021, won’t sell out, think again.

Pre-order price for Nintendo Switch

The price of Nintendo Switch’s OLED is not a barrier to entry. It costs only $ 349, which is $ 50 higher than the original console. Currently, all retailers are selling new Nintendo consoles on MSRP. I saw Metroid Dread bundled with a US console, and none of the US stores forced you into the bundle, but it didn’t have to be just an additional option.

We know if that unbundled trend will continue on holidays, but US retailers such as GameStop and Antonline not only increase profits (console purchases actually cost retailers very little). ), Do this on a regular basis to reduce on-demand and resellers If you need to buy a game that is readily available and you may or may not want it, the reseller will sell out consoles everywhere It’s hard to find someone to buy.

