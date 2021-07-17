French game union sues Ubisoft for “institutional sexual harassment”





The Solidaires Informatique Union filed a new complaint against Ubisoft in a court in Bobigny, France, claiming that executives, including CEO Yves Guillemot, enabled and encouraged the company’s culture of “institutional sexual harassment.”

“In June 2020, dozens of testimonies backed by articles from various outlets (especially Libration and Numrama) appeared on social media, reporting cases of sexual harassment within Ubisoft and protecting harassers. He showed complacency in the human resources department. Silence the victims. ” Solidaires Informatique stated in a translated statement sent by email.

“Maude Beckers filed a complaint in the Bobigny Criminal Court on July 15, 2021 on behalf of several victims of the Solidaires Informatique Union and the company.”

The following are specifically named in the complaint:

Former Ubisoft editorial and creative services vice president Tommy François allegedly used his position to harass multiple people. Former Ubisoft CEO Serge Hascoët allegedly used his position to harass multiple people. Unable to prevent similar actions by subordinates; Serge Haskoe’s assistant allegedly used his proximity to Mr. Haskoe to harass multiple people; allegedly allowed harassment to spread internally Former Global Director of Human Resources Ccile Cornet; An unnamed individual in the Human Resources Development Department for “actively participating in the concealment and concealment of harassers’ behavior.” Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot is not a specific allegation, but “as CEO, responsible for what happened internally.”

“More importantly, the complaint targets Ubisoft as a company because of organizational sexual harassment,” the union said. “To establish, maintain and strengthen a system that tolerates sexual harassment, because performing harassment is considered to be more beneficial to the company than protecting employees. This harassment is protected by human resources. Accepted and executed by the company’s senior management. The department has created a company-wide system. Beyond the list of people above, this action is trying to dismantle the dynamics of this system. ”

François, Hascoët and Cornet are not affiliated with Ubisoft. All three left the company last year due to allegations of misconduct and abuse at work. Yannis Mallat, managing director of Ubisoft’s Canadian studio, and Maxime Beland, vice president of Ubisoft, have resigned from the company with similar complaints. Guillemot apologized for the September 2020 abuse but was not responsible.

In the last few months, Guillemot has touted a change in the company’s leadership aimed at making Ubisoft a “model workplace for the tech industry.” But not everyone is convinced that things are really changing, or that Guillemot has the ability to make it happen. According to a May report by Le Tlgramme, some employees don’t think any meaningful changes have been made, and the #holdubisoftaccountable hashtag is prevalent on Twitter. The report also states that the union is planning a class action proceeding against Ubisoft, perhaps a reference to this complaint.

A representative of Solidaires Informatique said the union is currently complaining because it took about a year to collect evidence and testimony and conclude the proceedings.

“Institutional sexual harassment is a rare allegation in French courts, and lawyer Mode Beckers wanted to file the strongest complaint possible,” said the person in charge. “But I think the changes made by Ubisoft are superficial … the internal situation hasn’t changed much. The evolution of the case keeps an eye on that evolution and keeps pressure on Ubisoft to commit. I hope. To that promise. “

Solidaires Informatique has called on other potential complainants to participate in the proceedings “to file a testimony or complaint.” In response to inquiries about new complaints, Ubisoft representatives provided a link to the company’s May 2021 update detailing the company’s changes in response to alleged misconduct, but beyond that. “A claim filed against Ubisoft.”

Thank you, Kotaku.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamer.com/uk/french-game-workers-union-sues-ubisoft-for-institutional-sexual-harassment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos