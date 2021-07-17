First impression of OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G: Renewal of predecessor





OPPO has announced the Reno series as a way to showcase the latest innovations in the smartphone world. The first Reno devices included a periscope camera, an end-to-end display, a shark fin-shaped pop-up camera, and the latest Snapdragon chipset to run the show. However, in subsequent iterations, OPPO deviated from the original philosophy of the Reno series and took a route focused primarily on design and multimedia experiences.

With Reno 5 Pro from the beginning of the year, OPPO has renewed its strategy, introducing a flagship-grade internal structure and setting a very competitive price like the original Reno series. The Reno 6 Pro 5G follows in the same footsteps and feels almost improved. An improved version of its predecessor for wordplay. It follows the same basic principles of adding a MediaTek Dimensity 1200, a curved OLED display, a 64MP quad camera, and a powerful SoC in the form of ultra-fast charging for an overall premium experience.

About this review: The units used in the review were provided by OPPO India and used OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G for most of the two weeks before reviewing a brief summary of the device experience. OPPO had no opinion on the content of this review.

OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G: Specifications Specifications OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G Dimensions and Weight Display 6.5 inch FHD + 3D Curved OLED 2400x 1080p20: 9 Aspect Ratio 90Hz Refresh Rate HDR10 + Certified SoC MediaTek Dimensions 1200MaliG77 MC-9 RAM & Storage 12GB RAM256GB UFS3.1 Storage with Extended Support Battery and Charging 4500mAh Battery 65 SuperVO OC2.0 Fast Charging Security In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Rear Camera 64MPf / 1.7 Primary Camera, PDAF8MP f / 2.2 Ultra Wide Camera 2MPf / 2.4 Macro Camera 2MPf / 2.4 Retro Portrait Camera Front Camera 32MPf / 2.4 Port USB 3.1 Type-CAudioDolby Atmos supportConnectivityBluetooth 5.2802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax Dual band Wi-Fi GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSSDual-SIM card slot 5G SoftwareColorOS 11.3 Design: Usually OPPO

OPPO usually relies on the offline market to reach its sales goals. This is a market where consumers have a device design and overall look and feel that is at the top of the priority list. Factors such as the texture of the back panel and the weight and thickness of the phone are very important because you can actually go to the store and experience it before you buy these devices. Therefore, OPPO has consistently been successful in this sector for many years, and the Reno 6 Pro 5G is no exception.

The back has a sandblast-like texture, and it provides a great deal of grip while holding the mobile phone in your hand. Beyond the texture, the back is recognizable by its glossy colorway, which OPPO calls the aurora. It is designed to reflect light at multiple angles based on how it falls to the back, from which it creates several different colors.

It’s really hard to explain what it looks like, but when using this color option with the Reno 6 Pro, it’s important that your phone looks different each time you look at it.

The back is curved like a display (more on this later), and both the front and back blend seamlessly with the frame, making the device look thinner than it really is. Given the overall footprint of the phone, it feels pretty light and the weight distribution is well done. With the Reno 6 Pro in hand, it feels like you have a premium phone, and the brand pays close attention to the design of this device.

Display: The curve is smooth, but the refresh rate is 90Hz

Whether you like it or not, the 3D curved display certainly adds a premium hint to your phone. This is exactly the same as for OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G. Full HD + OLED displays have punched holes in the upper left curve that spill out to join the frame. Due to the curvature, gesture navigation, especially on the side of the phone, feels as smooth as ever. Even if you hold your phone while scrolling through social media feeds, your hands can easily wrap around the curve, making it feel smoother than usual.

The second reason for the smooth feel is that the display is updated at 90Hz. Yes, there are phones with 120Hz displays in the same price range or lower. That’s one of the reasons to deduct some points here. The quality of the panel itself is top notch, whether you’re using the phone casually or watching HDR content on the OTT platform. The Reno 6 Pro also has a fast and accurate in-display fingerprint scanner.

Just like the quality of the design and build, even the quality of the phone display is immediately apparent when you look at it. That’s why OPPO hasn’t compromised on the types of panels used in the Reno 6 Pro. It’s big enough to enjoy the content while feeling relatively compact and easy to navigate.

OPPO Reno 6 Pro: Performance

OPPO Reno 5 Pro came with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, the best chip MediaTek had to offer at the time. The Reno 6 Pro replaces it with its current flagship SoC, the Dimensity 1200. Along with that, there is 12GB of RAM that can be “extended” to 19GB with the help of virtual RAM. No, this doesn’t mean that the Reno 6 Pro has 19GB of actual RAM, but that multitasking may feel a bit smoother on the phone. It has 256GB of onboard UFS 3.1 storage.

The Dimensity 1200 is a proven performer and works very well in everyday tasks. This chipset makes it easy to handle even heavier loads such as games and video rendering. For those unfamiliar with MediaTek chipsets, both are Dimensity 1200 slots between the flagship processors Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and 888. Whether you’re a BGMI conqueror or just want a phone that can run social media apps without hiccups, the Reno 6 Pro 5G handles all your needs. If you’re not particularly concerned about which processor your phone runs as long as it works, this is at least a phone worth considering as an option.

Like all OPPO phones, Reno 6 Pro runs on ColorOS 11. ColorOS as a custom skin has matured significantly over the years and has many useful features. It’s stable, the UI looks good, and it offers some great practical features. Of course, it has its own drawbacks, such as pre-installed bloatware and spam notifications from stock apps, but overall, the Reno 6 Pro software experience is good in most cases.

camera

The Reno 6 Pro retains the same camera settings as the Reno 5 Pro, except for a few changes to the external camera module / housing. The primary camera is a 64MP shooter that can capture some good shots in the daytime. The shots look detailed, and OPPO takes advantage of the higher resolutions, enabling a fairly easy-to-use digital zoom up to 5x.

There is a slight discrepancy in exposure levels while capturing outdoor shots, which can improve dynamic range. If you try to capture a scene with low light, the shot will be a little noisy.

Ultra wide isn’t as sharp as you would expect in this price range. The 8MP shooter takes above average photos and is certainly usable, but unreliable. Selfie shooters, on the other hand, capture the right skin color well. Again, the dynamic range can be improved, as background highlights can be overexposed.

OPPO sells Bokeh Flare Portrait Mode as one of the highlights of the Reno 6 Pro 5G, which is suitable for displaying the background as if it were shot at a natural depth of field.

When it comes to video, OPPO Reno 6 Pro can shoot up to 4K at 30 fps, but if you want to shoot 60 fps video, you need to reduce the resolution to 1080p. Given the powerful SoC, there should be 4K60fps. The upper limit of the front camera is 1080p30fps. It has features like AI highlight video that improves nighttime colors and reduces noise levels, and the blur flare portrait mode described earlier can also be applied to video.

Charging: Super fast charging with SuperVOOC

OPPO’s VOOC charging technology has been around for some time and is undergoing a lot of development to reach its current stage. The Reno 6 Pro 5G accepts up to 65W of input wattage and can charge a 4500mAh battery in about 30 minutes. Charging 65W is nothing new, and Realme was able to charge less than 20,000 phones, which is great and worth mentioning.

With the Reno 6 Pro, the battery life itself is fairly stable. Approximately 20% of the battery remains before bedtime, so you can easily survive your daily usage. You don’t have to plug it in all night, but you can spend the day on the phone with a quick refill in the morning.

Other

The phone’s vibrating motor is pretty good, especially the tactile feedback you get while typing is just above the other flagship phones. The phone has dual SIM slots. Storage cannot be expanded via a microSD card. One disappointment with this device is the fact that it has only a single bottom firing speaker.

It got pretty noisy and with the support of Dolby Atmos, but at this price I was expecting stereo speakers. If you’re wondering, there’s no headphone jack either. The phone is Widevine L1 certified and supports carrier aggregation.

It’s also worth remembering that OPPO doesn’t officially offer a bootloader unlock option. Therefore, OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G is not suitable for users who prefer to root the device out of the box as soon as it is out of the box, as the device cannot be unlocked with the bootloader.

Final idea

OPPO Reno 6 Pro was launched in India at a price of 39,990 (~ $ 536), which is higher than its predecessor’s 35,990 price tag. The rest of the package remains about the same, with more powerful SoCs, more RAM, and storage available. There are certainly other options in this price range that offer better value, but the Reno 6 Pro doesn’t compete with Xiaomi, Realme, iQOO and more.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G is primarily aimed at consumers in the offline market and is looking for a balanced phone with excellent display and reliable performance.

OPPO as a brand is becoming more prevalent in the offline market, emphasizing design, display, premium experience and more. Given these factors, OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G may be a good option to consider whether to check the appropriate boxes in the priority list. If you are looking for the best performance and maximum value on your smartphone, you need to evaluate other options. OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G does all this well, but the combination of features it offers is valued by the average user in the offline market more than spec enthusiasts in the online market.

