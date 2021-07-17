The Xbox address replies “PS5 is better” | this is what they have to say





Urian B., Tech Times July 17, 2021, 12:07 AM

(Photo: Screenshot of Xbox official website) Xbox replies “PS5 is better” | This is what they have to say

The Xbox supports a myriad of replies to the Twitter section that says “PS5 is better.” The Xbox responded briefly, saying that the best consoles are what players really enjoy playing. This simple reply invited gamers to “enjoy”.

PS5 and Xbox Series X

This tweet by Xbox was intended to address the comparisons that many have made since the release of the two consoles. The console war has been going on for quite some time, and people still have to decide whether Sony’s PlayStation or Microsoft’s Xbox is better.

Gamers make different decisions for each console. Sometimes the Xbox got the spot as the more popular console, and sometimes the PlayStation got the spot as the most popular console.

Insufficient supply of both consoles

However, the problem with this round is that the sales of these consoles depend directly on the available supply. At this time, it’s very difficult to buy both the Xbox Series X and PS5. With the latest PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock, we saw very limited inventory at one time.

There must be at least a little surplus to know which consoles are selling better. At this time, console sales are directly dependent on available supply, as they tend to sell out almost instantly as soon as they are available online.

PS5 and Xbox Series X supply shortages will continue until 2023

However, this is a problem that does not seem to have a clear solution right away. According to Tom’s Hardware, the global chip shortage is expected to continue until 2023. This means, sadly, that buyers have to deal with the nasty scalper that buys the console and sells it at a higher price.

The July 2021 restocking of the PS5 is expected to improve to some extent, but may not completely solve Scalper’s highly concerned issue. At the moment, the best way for PS5 buyers to buy consoles online is to follow the PS5 Replenishment Tracker Twitter account and the Xbox Series X Replenishment Twitter account.

PS5 Restock Tracker Twitter account

These PS5 Replenishment Tracker Twitter Accounts or Xbox Series X Replenishment Tracker Twitter Accounts will send you notifications as new inventory appears to various online retailers. This doesn’t guarantee the buyer where to buy either the PS5 restock or the Xbox Series X restock, but it does give the buyer a slight advantage.

However, this is not only competing with other buyers and scalpers, but also with a shortage of consoles, so buyers move quickly to be able to buy consoles online. Means you need to. Whether you choose PS5 or Xbox Series X, purchasing these consoles is difficult for gamers and is expected to remain difficult for some time.

