Amazon has persuaded Apple to remove the review detector Fakespot from the App Store





Fakespot used a sophisticated computer program to promote its ability to detect bad sellers and fake reviews on Amazon.

Apple; Illustration by Stephen Shankland / CNET

Apple removed the Fakespot review app from the App Store on Friday. This is after receiving a complaint from Amazon that Fakespot incorrectly detected bad sellers and fake articles in the store.

Fakespot CEO Saoud Khalifah said in an interview that the move limited a month’s round trip between Apple, Amazon and Fakespot. Amazon said in a Friday statement that when Fakespot evaluates products and sellers on a different scale than Amazon’s own review system, it “provides customers with misleading information about sellers and their products and harms the seller’s business. It will have an effect. ” Amazon also said Fakespot “is a security risk because we couldn’t see what we were doing or not doing now or in the future.”

Khalifah accused Amazon of trying to hide the scams that occurred on the platform.

“When reading fake reviews, it’s the consumer’s right to know if they’re getting counterfeit products or fraudulent products that are harmful to you,” he said. .. “This system is broken.”

Fakespot’s iPhone app has been installed about 150,000 times since it was released a few years ago. The company, which has raised more than $ 5 million to date, is no longer making money from its services.

Apple said it was “a controversy over intellectual property rights initiated by Amazon on June 8” and worked with both companies to resolve the issue. Apple also said it contacted Fakespot again on June 29, before removing the app.

Amazon’s complaints about Fakespot arise as e-commerce companies are increasingly struggling with companies and groups seeking reviews on their platforms. Amazon prohibits companies from writing “incentives” that offer refunds or free products in exchange for reviews.

In June, when Amazon filed its first complaint about Fakespot with Apple, Amazon posted a blog post about fake reviews on its site. The company said it had removed 200 million suspicious fake reviews before being posted on the page listed by one of the 1.9 million third-party sellers on the platform. The company uses a computer program to look for suspicious behavior, such as a cluster of new customer accounts reviewing the same product. Still, fake review groups have emerged on social networks such as Facebook, further facilitating their behavior.

Fake reviews help brands turn Amazon’s system into a game. This system uses positive reviews to promote your products in the rankings.

“There is an increasing trend of malicious people seeking fake reviews outside of Amazon, especially through social media services,” said Amazon’s blog post last month. “Some people use social media services alone, while others hire third-party service providers to perform this activity on their behalf.”

Fakespot states that it is the “data analyst” that uses computer programs to identify whether the reviewers and reviewers are legitimate. This app evaluates the reviewer’s writing quality, reviewer profile, and other reviewer data for a particular product.

“We use artificial intelligence trained to pick up patterns,” the company said in a service description. “The more data that flows into the system, the better the system is in detecting counterfeiting.”

Amazon said it reviewed products that Fakespot rated as unreliable and found an 80% chance of finding something wrong. Apple’s review guidelines prohibit apps that disseminate “false information” or access other companies’ services without permission.

Fakespot’s Khalifah expressed dissatisfaction with Apple’s removal of his app, but Amazon’s app remained up and running with fake reviews found by his company. “It’s hypocrisy,” he said.

