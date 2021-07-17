Melody Pokemon Guide: Pokemon GO Fest 2021





Niantic / Pokemon Company

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 is finally starting to roll out around the world, with a special research quest exclusively for ticket owners.

Rewards include one of two fest-only event Pikachu, a bunch of useful items, and early access to the mythical Pokemon Meloetta.

Here is a step-by-step guide to complete the Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Special Research Quest “Melody Pokemon”.

step 1

Earn Hearts with Buddy Pokemon – Use 1 Incense Incense – 50 Pokeball Catch 10 Pokemon – 500 XP

Completion reward: 500 Stardust, 1 Super Incubator, 50 Pokeballs

Tip: With incense in GO Fest 2021, you can catch more Pokemon as well as additional types of Pokemon that are attracted only to incense.

Step 2 – Fork

Catch Rock Star Pikachu Catch Pop Star Pikachu

Tip: Here you can choose from two special types of catching event Pikachu. The reward for completing the next step will be the same between the two selected passes, except that you will catch either Rock Star Pikachu or Pop Star Pikachu. Rock star Pikachu knows the movement of Meteor Mash, and pop star Pikachu knows the movement of the Draining Kiss. Other Pikachu cannot learn those movements.

What you choose is up to you. Pikachu is rarely used in raids and the Great League, but there may be a niche in a special cup in the GO Battle League that emphasizes low CP Pokemon.

The selection here also determines the pose of the avatar to get at the end of the last step. Select Rock Star Pikachu to give Avatar Rock Star Pose, and select Pop Star Pikachu to give Avatar Pop Star Pose.

According to Niantic, the in-game music also depends on the Pikachu you choose.

Step 3

Incubate Eggs – 25 Great Ball Catch 20 Pokemon – Take 500 Stardust Snapshots – 500 XP

Completion reward: 10 raspberries, rock star Pikachu or pop star Pikachu encounters and 10 pinup berries

Tip: During GO Fest 2021, players can hatch eggs at half the distance.

Step 4 – Fork

Catch the Gallarian Zigzagoon Catch the Gallarian Ponyta

Tip: This is the same as the previous fork, but you can choose between Galarian Zigzagoon or Galarian Ponyta. What you choose is up to you, but Galarian Zigzagoon’s fully evolved form, Obstagoon, is more useful in the Great League.

You can also catch Galarian Zigzagoons and Galarian Ponyta in a 1-star raid during the fest.

Step 5

Catch Pokemon with 15 berries – 25 PokeBallsMake 3 Curveball Throws – 500 XPMake 3 Nice Throws in a row – 500 Stardust

Completion reward: Encounter with 10 raspberries, Galarian zigzagoons, or Galarian ponitas and 1 incense

Step 6 – Fork

Catch the Flygon Catch Gardevoir

Tip: The selected Pokemon has Community Day-only movements. Synchronoise for Gardevoir and EarthPower for Flygon. Flygon definitely benefits from a more exclusive move than Gardevoir, but both Pokemon are useful in the Great League.

The eighth step is to get either the Trapinch Candy or the Ralts Candy, depending on whether you chose Flygon or Gardevoir.

You can also use incense to catch flygons during desert mountain habitat and incense to catch gardevoir during cave habitat. Flygons and gardevoirs captured during the fest know their monopoly movement.

Step 7

Take a snapshot – 1 walk incense 1km – 500 XP use incense – 20 Ultra Ball

Completion Reward: 500 Stardust, Flygon, or Gardevoir Encounters and 3 Rare Candy

Step 8

Power Up Pokemon 3 Times – 1 Starpiece Evolve 3 Pokemon – 3 Revive 2 Team GO Rocket Grants – 3 Hyper Potion

Completion reward: Maximum 3 potions, 20 trappin candies, or 20 ralt candies, maximum 3 resurrections

Step 9

Send 3 Gifts to Friends – 30 Great Balls Catch 15 Pokemon – 1,000 XP Earn Hearts with Buddy Pokemon – 1,000 Stardust

Completion reward: 5 golden raspberries, 1 incense, 5 silver pinup berries

Step 10

Catch Pokemon with 10 berries – 1,000 X PC Catch 10 Pokemon – 3,000 Stardust Earn 5,000 Stardust – 3,000 XP

Completion reward: 1 lucky egg, 1 meloetta encounter, 1 star piece

Step 11

Take a snapshot of Meloetta – 1 lure module transfer 30 Pokemon – 20 Meloetta Candy Make new friends – 3 Rare Candy

Completion Reward: 10 Meloetta Stickers, Avatar Rock Star Pose or Avatar Pop Star Pose, and 1 Meloetta Avatar T-shirt

Tip: According to Leek Duck, after completing a special research quest, you can take two GO snapshots and encounter the selected event Pikachu twice.

