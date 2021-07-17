It’s time for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri to swear





“One of the different colors was where you could bury the corpse. Siri literally confirmed your location, checked the GPS, and then said,” Oh, I found the nearest swamp. , “I found the closest metal here” and so on. Foundry. And when you click on it, you’ll see directions on the map, “says Kittlaus. That particular egg was apparently in Siri for years, even after Apple took ownership, but is no longer functioning.

Even in the age of machine learning, humans still have to teach Siri and Alexa what they can and cannot say. This means that poor people and teams from Google and Apple have been given the nasty job of typing blasphemous words into spreadsheets to get into the brains of smart speakers.

The team of editors keeps the list up-to-date, says Kittlaus. Each company has its own restrictions on what the list looks like, but it’s basically a list of words that are compiled and updated. “

That’s a lot of work. Imagine trying to manually address global blasphemy trends in multiple languages, not to mention racial slander and malicious language. “I don’t know an algorithm that can detect swear words and update them automatically,” says Kittlaus.

Still, people are working on this on an ongoing basis. Intel says it can now screen live conversations of inappropriate words in the game using the Bleep program, which recognizes offensive words in chat in real time and removes them instantly. Users control the amount of toxic languages ​​that are filtered and categories such as misogyny, taunts, disability discrimination, body shaming, white supremacy, and N-Word.

Google is also adapting the assistant’s response. Beth Tsai is Google’s Global Policy Director for Trust & Safety on Search, Geography, Hardware and Digital Assistant. My team basically manages relationships with users. I’m curious about the content. The joke was the people who decided how much porn was too much porn and how much Hitler was too much Hitler, she says.

For users who say something obviously offensive, we started trying to use them as a moment to be taught. We know that users say abusive things to their assistants, thanks to a UN investigation, she says. “Sexist, misogynistic, racist, and when assistants wipe them out or make jokes, that bad behavior is intensified. Users are more uncomfortable with women than men. I found that I tend to say that.

So I started trying new answers. When users say “you are a bitch” or “you are a slut”, be respectful and tell them that they are not the right thing to do. So users may say you are a woman. And we might say the following, don’t tell me that way. You will find that you were not ashamed of the user. I just let them know that the comments were inappropriate.

But back in the good old days of taunts, Tsai said that Google generally knows that speakers are in public, so the company, especially while technology is still hard to determine context. Says he is not careful. It is tough. If anyone says the word Dick, they can mean penis or Richard. In such cases, wed recognizes the name, wed recognizes the Dick, and sounds the name with a buzzer. It’s not perfect, but I’ll do my best, “she says.

This tricky context issue is important to ensure my dream of swearing a smart speaker with me like a digital Joe Pesci (a deadly weapon Pesci, not a Goodfellas Pesci). According to Kittlaus, Siri’s queries are based on what’s called an intent. “What is this person trying to do if he uses a flagged word in the list? What’s the weather when you ask? It may give you a prediction without admitting the word. not.”

