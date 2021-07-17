WhatsApps Multi-Device Experience, Google App Quick Remove Option, Jeff Bezos’ Historical $ 200 Million Donation to Smithsonian





Here’s a hand-picked list of important tech news this week in byte size.

WhatsApp deploys multi-device experience in beta

WhatsApp has begun testing the app’s new multi-device capabilities through a limited public beta. The updated multi-device experience allows you to use messaging services simultaneously on up to four devices, excluding smartphones, without the need for a constant phone connection. This means that users can still connect via WhatsApp using the device linked to their account, even if the phone is turned off. Facebook describes in a web post that each companion device connects to WhatsApp individually while maintaining the same level of privacy and security through end-to-end encryption. However, WhatsApp states that users can only connect to their WhatsApp account with one phone at a time, and if they do not use the phone for more than 14 days, the linked device will be disconnected. The company plans to optimize performance in beta, add some features, and eventually bring features to all users. In another update, WhatsApp banned 2 million Indian accounts from May 15th to June 15th to prevent harmful behavior and spam on the platform.

Google app quick delete option

Google has introduced a new quick remove option in the app. This allows the user to clear the last 15 minutes of the saved search history with a single tap of a button. Users can access this feature from the Google Account menu just below the search history. This feature, revealed in this year’s I / O, will be available to iOS users and later this year to Android users, Google said in a blog post. Users can also select the auto-delete option to clear search history and other web and app activity from their account after 3, 18, or 36 months (default is 18 months for new accounts). is). Google users[アクティビティの確認を管理する]From the tab[追加の確認が必要]You can also select to add an additional layer of protection around the searches stored in your account. As you can see, viewing the user’s complete history requires additional information such as the user’s password and two-factor authentication. In another development, Google will end unlimited group video calls with its Meet for free Gmail account a year after introducing features that compete with the video calling app Zoom.

BMW launches quantum computing challenge

The BMW Group has launched the Quantum Computing Challenge (QCC) in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to crowdsource solutions from the global quantum computing community to specific industrial challenges. BMW has identified more than 50 challenges at various stages of the value chain where quantum computing has potential potential benefits in the future. QCC encourages participants to devise innovative quantum algorithms and test their solutions with real-world quantum computing technology. Quantum computing can address the challenges of the automotive sector in the form of quantum machines that learn complex optimization, material research, and autonomous driving in tomorrow’s world, luxury automakers say. Winners will acquire the BMW Group as a client and will be involved in the implementation of their respective pilot projects. AWS will provide credit to participants who use Amazon Bracket to facilitate the development and testing of submitted quantum algorithms. In another quantum computing update, Honeywell announced last month that it would combine with Cambridge Quantum Computing to form the world’s largest standalone quantum computing company.

Jeff Bezos Donates $ 200 Million to Smithsonian

Billionaire entrepreneur Jeff Bezos will donate $ 200 million to the Smithsonian. This is the biggest gift to the Smithsonian since establishing a donation from James Smithson in 1846. The $ 70 million donation will support the renovation of the National Air and Space Museum, and $ 130 million will launch a new educational center at the museum. The center presents programs and activities that encourage students to pursue innovation and pursue careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. In honor of Bezos’ donations, it is named the Bezos Learning Center. This gift will also help enable the technological transformation of museum galleries and public spaces, including creating new interactive experiences that inspire visitors, students, teachers and families. The Smithsonian plays an important role in stimulating the imagination of our future builders and dreamers, Bezos said. Every child is born with great potential and has the inspiration to unleash that potential. In another development, the Federal Aviation Administration approved the Blue Origin license to bring humans into space with the New Shepard launch system. This precedes the voyage of the 82-year-old aviation pioneers the Bezos brothers and the 18-year-old crew. -Aged at the edge of the universe.

Facebook’s new approach to connecting people and professionals

Facebook’s new approach will allow group admins to recognize knowledgeable members of the group by designating them as group experts, the web post said. According to social networks, administrators are now able to select specific members that stand out in the community and play a more meaningful role. According to the company, more than 70 million managers and moderators operate an active Facebook group worldwide. Group experts will receive a badge next to their name in the group to make it easier for members to find useful posts and comments from designated experts. According to Facebook, experts have introduced automatic invitations to facilitate interaction with their followers. This allows you to invite recently engaged page followers to the groups you created. New approaches can also help reduce false information on social media platforms. In another update, Facebook-owned Instagram Inc said Tuesday that it rolled out new security features for users whose accounts have been hacked.

Indian software market revenue will reach $ 7.6 billion in 2021

The Indian software market is estimated to reach $ 7.6 billion by the end of 2021, according to a report by research firm IDC. The software market in 2020 was $ 7 billion, up 13.4% year-on-year. Microsoft, Oracle, and SAP maintained their leading position in the Indian market during 2020. According to IDC estimates, engineering, collaborative, customer relationship management, and enterprise resource management applications are key software segments in terms of revenue. Research firms predict that the entire Indian software market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.6% from 2020 to 2025. Demand for technologies such as robotic process automation software, conferencing and collaborative applications, artificial intelligence platforms, and digital commerce is expected to accelerate. Applications and IT service management software. In addition, the cloud is becoming one of the key elements of a company’s digital strategy, he said. As another development, the global PC market expanded in the quarter ending June of this year, boosted by strong growth in gaming notebooks and demand across multiple categories as a result of work and study from home life. Did.

