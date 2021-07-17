Google tools gain traction after developers quit, showing what the weather is like around the world





Google’s software engineer and cartoonist, who left the company more than 14 years later, has developed an interesting tool to show how temperatures around the world will be throughout the year. The tool, called The Well-Tempered Clavier Songbook, was developed as an in-house project and disagreed on some of Google’s decisions, so shortly after Manu Cornet left the tech giant, Hacker News It has been the subject of intense debate. However, his tools will continue to be available in Google’s domain as a proof of his contribution to the company.

Cornet released the tool in October 2017, seeking feedback from Twitter users, improving the initial version and adding the required functionality. Many have found interesting tools that really help travelers when planning their trips around the world.

When you visit the Well-Tempered Clavier songbook web page, you will see a colorful graph showing monthly temperature and annual precipitation probability in two parts (every other week). Take New Delhi as an example. The graph shows the expected weather patterns for the year, starting on a harsh winter day in January and gradually moving towards rising temperatures in April. Predict the monsoon from the end of June to the end of September after the summer peak in May-June. And again, the temperature drops. For travelers unfamiliar with the weather in India, this is a good way to plan your trip.

Now, in collaboration with Twitter, Cornet was known as Google’s moral bell. He published hundreds of comics known as Goomics. These cartoons initially enjoyed the culture of tech giants and employee qualifications, but later became criticisms of senior leaders. In a recent interview with The Information, Cornet mentioned his decision to quit Google. At some point I need to draw a line in the sand somewhere.

There is a heated debate on Hacker News about Cornet, his tools, and Google.

The post received 170 comments in two days, most of which praised the tool and lamented the working culture of large corporations.

The HN (Hacker News) answer here is a pretty good demo of what big companies are doing and why they’re having a hard time trying out IMOs. And why small businesses can sometimes jump to the top, said one with the username yupper32.

