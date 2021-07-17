The world’s largest search engine Google has a mathematical meaning behind its name





There is no doubt that “Google” is the most used search engine in the world. It’s our one-stop solution for everything. Enter your question or query Google to get your answer. I use it hundreds of times a day without realizing it. But have you ever wondered where Google’s name came from? What was the inspiration behind it?

To get started, Google was kickstarted by two college students, Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

In 1995, Sergei was already a student at Stanford University, and Larry was considering attending Stanford as a graduate student. When the rally arrived at the university, Sergei was assigned to offer the rally a university tour.

Fortunately for us, this pair was touched and had the vision of creating a website that ranks pages based on the number of other pages they link to. They worked in a college dorm room, created a search engine, and initially named it “Backrub.” But shortly thereafter, Backrub was renamed to Google. This is a play of the formula “Googol” where the number 1 is followed by 100 zeros.

By the way, what does “Googol” mean?

Well, going back more than 70 years, mathematician Edward Kasner sought inspiration before something like Google was even a product of imagination. While taking a walk in New Jersey Parisases with his nephews Milton Sirotta and Edwin Sirotta in 1920, Kasner turned to them and thought of words he could use to build the majority.

Milton responded with the term “Googol”, which was adopted as the official name because he liked Kasner. Neither Kasner nor Milton would have expected the name to influence and represent the next 100 years.

The American mathematician Edward Kasner was born on April 2, 1878 and is best remembered for introducing the term “Googol” https://t.co/UXc88pI8n3 pic.twitter.com/TzQet4aJoj

— SciHi (@SciHiBlog) April 3, 2017

Alongside James R. Newman, in 1940 Kasner co-authored a non-technical book exploring the field of mathematics named “Mathematics and the Imagination.” It was within these pages that the term “Googol” first became popular.

At the same time as proposing “Googol” on a walk, Milton proposed a larger number of additional terms in 1920. “Googolplex” speculates that numbers can start at 1 and then zero. .. After that, Kasner decided to adopt a more formal definition. Therefore, it has been standardized to number one, followed by Googol Zero.

Prior to this, Kasner was also a prominent American mathematician appointed as a tutor of mathematics at Columbia University’s Department of Mathematics.

Today, Google is headquartered in Mountain View, California, known as the Googolplex play, Googleplex.

