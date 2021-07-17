This amazing giveaway from google stops annoying robocalls and gives you a second phone number





Interesting Fact: Two of the most popular tips on my website for many years reveal that all your numbers are blocked and that blocked or strange numbers are calling you. That is.

I’m curious. It’s not necessarily the RoboCaller ringing you from a number you don’t recognize. Tap or click here for four ways to find someone’s mobile number online.

If you want (and should!) Block your number, click here or click here for all the temporary and permanent steps to get the job done. This is a little-known deterrent to fraudulent calls.

The more numbers you have, the more vulnerable you are to hackers and other malicious individuals. The secondary phone number protects the primary phone number, but it can do more.

First, get a free new number

When you get a new phone number, your old phone number doesn’t just disappear into ether. If you think of something related to your number, it’s scary. Tap or click to make sure that if someone else gets it, your privacy can be seriously compromised.

Google Voice is a free service that provides phone numbers that you can use as you like for domestic and international calls, text messages, and voice emails. Google Voice is available for iOS, Android, and your computer. All you need to get started is a Google account.

Download the app for iOS or Android, or go to voice.google.com / u / 0 / signup to get the app on your computer. Then sign in to your Google account. Review the terms of use and proceed to the next step. Select a phone. The number from the list. You can search by city or area code. Confirm the number and enter the phone number to link to your Voice account. Get the 6-digit code that you will enter in the next step. Has completed.

Now let’s take a closer look at how that number can be used.

1. If you switch, keep the old number

Suppose you need to switch providers to move to a new state or country. Perhaps you have found a better deal elsewhere. You probably want to keep your old phone number? Fortunately, it could be ported to Google Voice for a fee of $ 20.

Not all providers or phone numbers are covered, but you can give it a try. Please have your billing account information handy as you will need your account number and PIN.

Open Google Voice and click the hamburger menu icon.[レガシーGoogleVoice]Go to[設定]Click on the gear icon[設定]Go to.[電話]Select the tab and next to the phone number[変更/ポート]Choose.[携帯電話番号を使用します]Select and follow the on-screen instructions to set. pay.

Stalkers and creeps can do a lot of damage to your numbers.

2. Send a specific call directly to voice mail

You need to talk to certain people, but you don’t want them to have your real number. If you don’t want to block someone completely, you can send it to voicemail.

You can use Google Voice to do the same for all incoming calls. This is wise when using the second number as a burner and I’m not really going to make a call. Here’s how to do it on your computer:

Open Google Voice and[設定]Click the gear icon.[通話]Click.[着信]Turn off the device with.[着信転送]Turn off the numbers linked with.

To send a call to voicemail over the phone:

Open the Voice app, tap the hamburger menu icon, then[設定]Tap.[デバイスと番号]Tap.[Xを削除]Tap the icon and then next to the number linked to the device[削除]Tap.

Sometimes don't get in the way, but the answer is.

3. A safer way to provide contact information to strangers

When a new social or business acquaintance asks for your phone number, you give it. Perhaps it’s on your business card. The same thing happens when you sign up for a new account or want to sell something online.

Only one bad actor can get your number and make your life miserable. Spam and Robocall are sent by phone or text message. Hackers can use your phone number to break into one of your accounts and access your information. The burner phone number minimizes your risk.

This procedure is easy. Instead of providing a real number, give your Google Voice number.

4. Try it for your business or side hustle

There are many ways to make money online.

Whether it’s a side hustle or a full-fledged business you’re about to start, you need a phone number. The problem is that I don’t know who will call. Beyond legitimate customers, you will find strange people asking strange questions.

5. Record the call (as long as it is legal)

Google Voice also allows you to record conversations. It’s easier than scribbling notes when you need to record a call. Be sure to check local laws before recording a conversation. In some states, it is necessary to obtain the consent of all parties involved before setting a record.

How to record a Google Voice call on your computer:

Go to voice.google.com and[設定]Click the gear icon.[通話]Click. Turn on the incoming call option. Tap 4 during a call to start recording. All participants in the call will be notified that recording has started. Tap 4 again to stop recording. All participants will be notified.

To set up recording on your mobile phone:

Open the Voice app, tap the hamburger menu icon, then[設定]Tap.[通話]Under[着信オプション]Turn on. Tap 4 to start recording during a call. All participants in the call will be notified that recording has started. Tap 4 again to stop recording. All participants will be notified.

Bonus Tip: A woman was harassed or stalked. How did you find the man?

A woman called my national radio show for the help of a malicious stranger who stalked every move of her daughter. Over time, abuse has escalated. Creep targeted her entire family and posted a photo of her mother on a dangerous dating site. Listen and learn how to unmask your stalker!

Tap or click here to hear the steps to find out how the stalker took over her life and who he is.

