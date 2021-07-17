Dentist wins payment from patient





Ms. Puleio wrote that $ 20,000 was estimated for her dental treatment, which was too much for someone in her financial situation.

Im, a single mother with the best private health insurance, Dr. Dean must have assumed I was a Banko Nationale, she writes.

The county court in Victoria has awarded $ 170,000 in damages for Google’s bad reviews.Credit: Wayne Taylor

As evidence, Dr. Dean stated that it was Puleios’ intention to do as much damage as possible when writing the review.

You can see that she is successful in this regard. The effects of her words and related actions have caused immense damage to my emotional well-being, my psychological and physical health, my reputation, my work and my business, she said. Said.

The amount of stress caused by these publications is more than I could endure, and I longed to put this experience behind me and continue my life and my career. I am.

At her discretion, Judge Julie Clayton admitted that online reviews were seen by many.

Somewhere near 100,000, she said she was likely to see an excerpt from that review that said it was unprofessional and undermined service.

According to Judge Clayton, the review also had the effect of grapes, and the influence of the publication extended beyond the people who actually saw it.

The court heard that the average weekly page views of the clinic’s website decreased, and that new patient referrals also decreased shortly after the review.

Judge Clayton also analyzed Puleios’ behavior following a review post after Dr. Dean claimed exacerbated damages.

According to the ruling, Ms. Puleio refused to apologize and demanded a refund and an additional $ 1000 payment from Dr. Dean when asked to remove one of the reviews in exchange for a refund.

A bad review was posted on Google in March 2020. Credit: AP

According to Judge Clayton, this extraordinary request was made on the surface as Ms. Playo noticed that Dr. Dean’s offer was weakened.

Ms. Puleio concludes her letter with a thinly obscured threat. I believe this is fair given what damage I would do if I proceeded and what I was advised to do.

Puleio did not involve a lawyer in the proceedings and submitted her own defense document, which denied defamation attribution.

She also claimed that Dr. Dean was not injured by her review.

After submitting his defense, Ms. Puleio did not participate in the procedure anymore and did not attend the judicial mediation.

She told The Age that she had a health problem and did not want the stress of the proceedings, so she called for the proceedings to be withdrawn.

Dr. Dean succeeded in defeating the defense and applying for a ruling in her favor based on her failure to comply with the court’s orders.

Loading

What do you apologize for? I didn’t do anything wrong. I was a patient, I wrote an honest review, Puleio told The Age.

It’s a real experience I’ve had and my right to talk about it is my freedom. Otherwise, Google wouldn’t have allowed it to go up.

I was horrified and regretted because I had to be the person who made the money, not her.

Judge Clayton also agreed that Ms. Preio should pay Dr. Dean the costs of the proceedings because she did not unfairly agree to the settlement offer to avoid the proceedings being brought to trial.

Dr. Dean’s lawyer, Mark Stanalevich, said his client declined to comment.

