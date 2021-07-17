Biden faces hurdles in finding new picks for top Pentagon buyers





Mike Browns of Washington has hampered the Biden administration’s efforts to help the Pentagon takeover manager use innovative tech companies to compete with China, and top lawmakers qualify the role for the president He wants you to find a candidate quickly.

Jack Reed, chairman of the Senate Military Commission, a candidate for the Pentagon and a key gatekeeper in policy, told Defense News about acquisitions and maintenance with a tricky balance of affordability, modernization and cohesion between systems. He said the job of the Deputy Secretary for was an important task.

Reed said he needed to find the best candidate possible, not just get the job done. Then you need to scrutinize the candidate, which will take some time. Therefore, there is a process of identifying a top candidate very quickly and scrutinizing him as quickly as possible.

It’s an important position, and if that position isn’t met, many people have to take on multiple obligations, not just one responsibility.

In another Pentagon retreat, Stacey Cummings, an official performing the work Brown was supposed to undertake, is expected to depart in the coming weeks, Politico reported Friday.

Pentagon spokeswoman Jessica Maxwell confirmed Defense News reports that the division has plans to succeed and that the acquisition will continue unimpeded by the Browns withdrawal. She said in a statement that the divisions are working on acquisitions and are focused on continuing the mission, guided by the expertise of acquisition and maintenance experts.

It would be a heavy burden for Congress to announce and confirm new candidates before they leave town for an August recess during the White House’s review of new candidates and the Senate’s busy schedule. There is a possibility. The reeds committee will be occupied by the markup of the annual defense policy bill next week, but if the administration creates it soon, he can try to move the candidate forward by August, he said. Said.

Mr Brown said he withdrew from action on 13 July because it was expected that it would take up to a year for the ongoing investigation of his allegations to be resolved. Pentagon Inspector General is investigating allegations of violating federal employment practices while Brown was director of the Pentagon Inspector General.

Sign up for Early Bird Briefs Get the most comprehensive news and information about the defense industry directly in your inbox

Apply

Please enter a valid email address (please select a country) USA UK Afghanistan Albania Algeria America Samoa Andra Angola Angila Antarctic Antigua and Valveda Argentina Armenia Alba Australia Austria Azerbai Jamba Hamabar Lane Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Boli And Herzego Vinaboto Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Bull Nadal Salaam Bulgaria Burkina Fasobrundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Cook Islands Democratic Republic Costa Rica Court Divor Czech Republic Denmark Dibuti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equator Guinea Eritria Estonia Ethiopia Folkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France France Giana France Polynesia Southern France Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibralta r Greece Greenland Guinea Bisau Guyana Haitian Hard Island and McDonald’s Islands Holy Sea (Vatican City) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Iraq Islamic Republic Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati South Korea, Democratic Party of Korea Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait People’s Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Resotriberi Alivia Arab Jamahiria Lichtenstein Litoani Arcsemburg Macau Macedonia, Former Yugoslav Republic Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mari Marta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micrones, Mona Common Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nikalag Anijer Nigeriani Uenofolk Island North Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Parao Palestine Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Par aguay Peru Philippines Pit cairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda San Helena Sankits and Nevis San Lucia San Pierre and Michelon San Vincent and Grenadine Samoa San Marino Santome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seichel Sierra Leone Singapore And South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudans Linum Subbarbad and Yanmai Enswaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Arab Republic Taiwan, China Tajikistan Tanzania, United States of Thailand Timor Reste Togo Tokerauton Gatrinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Torque Menistan Turkey and Caikos Islands Tunisia Auganda Ukraine United United Kingdom United States United States Minor remote islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Banuatu Venezuela Vietnam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, America Wallis and Futuna West Saharai Emen Zambia Zimbabwe

Thank you for signing up!

You are opting in to Early Bird Briefs by giving us your email.

The White House deputy spokesman, Chris Maher, said in a statement that Michael Brown had chosen to ask the president to withdraw his nomination to the Pentagon because of the significant delay in the nomination process. I agree that this is the best course and I will move quickly to play this important role.

Mike Brown (right), Defense Innovation Commission and Defense Digital Services in a brief briefing from Air Force soldiers at the MQ-9 Reaper Exhibition at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, September 12, 2019. Standing with the members of. (Senior Airman Haley Stevens / US Air Force)

For President Joe Biden, who has focused his Pentagon budget on the sale of legacy weapons systems for research and development, the potential delay in getting the job done is an unreasonable time.

Reed isn’t the only one who wants the White House to move faster. I hope there is someone who can send it to me as soon as possible. Senator Tim Kaine, who chairs the SASC Preparation and Management Support Subcommittee, knows Mike, who is very talented. When I heard that, I was very disappointed, and I hope they send us some of the best people very quickly.

The Pentagon, on the other hand, has only one candidate offered to the acquisition sector. Deborah Rosenbloom has been appointed as Assistant Secretary for Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Defense Programs. Vacancy includes Deputy Assistant Secretary of Acquisition Technology Logistics, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Acquisition Technology Logistics, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Acquisition Technology Logistics, and Assistant Secretary of Industrial Infrastructure Policy.

Arnold Punaro, a former SASC staff director and current director of the National Defense Industrial Association, hastened the process by either redirecting another candidate or offering a candidate who has already undergone a confirmation process. Suggested that we can proceed to. However, Punaro and other observers agree that there is still no clear alternative to Brown.

Great expectations were placed on Browns’ ability to reform Pentagon purchasing practices and prioritize non-traditional companies that offer innovative solutions. This area is considered the key to winning the military technology competition with China. Technology sector veteran Brown spent nearly three years as director of the Defense Innovation Unit, focusing on connecting small, innovative companies and departmental components.

Experts say it will be difficult for the White House to find a candidate similar to Brown. Few people have their own understanding of government acquisitions, the needs of underfunded start-ups to provide transformative technology, and how that will lead to sectoral competition with China, they say. I will.

Senator Jack Reed is a key gatekeeper for Pentagon candidates and policy. (Anna Money Maker / Getty Images)

Bill Greenwalt, a senior non-resident researcher at the American Enterprise Institute and a former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Policy, said very few people understand this. Very few people understand Silicon Valley and the innovation capabilities of SMEs that will radically change the Pentagon. And Mike Brown was one of them.

Former Senator Maxo Thornbury, who led the takeover reform efforts in Congress for years as chairman of the Senate Military Commission, felt much the same.

According to Thornbury, his industry background, financial knowledge, what private companies need to come up with financing, and the investment to do business with the government, is a real loss to the country. I think. I thought it was a home run, but now it’s not.

The Under Secretary for Acquisition and Maintenance is responsible for rapidly developing state-of-the-art systems and turning them into formal programs, especially if the Pentagon plans to discontinue legacy systems. The Pentagon is a historically lagging region, which happens to be the specialty of the Defense Innovation Unit.

Mr Thornbury said the shortage of confirmed candidates generally undermines the Biden administration’s goal of making harsh, controversial decisions about investing in the Pentagon.

According to Thornbury, performers in all positions will hesitate to make big decisions. It will be difficult or impossible to make an important decision on the number of acting people they have.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defensenews.com/pentagon/2021/07/17/there-are-so-few-people-that-get-this-biden-faces-hurdle-in-finding-new-pick-for-pentagons-top-buyer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos