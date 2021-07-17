There is a great deal of diversity in technology. Initiatives like the Verizons apprenticeship program aim to help fix it





Member of the first cohort of the Verizons IT Apprentice Program.

Verizon

A few years ago, the outlook for Kendra Robertsons seemed bleak. At the age of 38, he had a hard time finding a job, except for a few short stints secured through recruiters.

In the past, Roberson, who graduated from high school and earned a college degree but hadn’t completed, was always finding a new job reasonably quickly. I felt different this time.There was no reply [to applications], She remembers. I was late for payment of two cars. I slept again on my friend’s sofa.

Fast forwarding today, Roverson rents his apartment in Dallas, has a full-time job as a software developer at telecommunications giant Verizon, and holds a degree in Business Administration and IT Administration.

The change in Roversons’ fate is a testament to her motivation and determination, and the impact of the programs she participated in, created by the Verizons IT team, known as Global Technology Services, to increase the diversity of the recruitment pool. Originally called Project Athena, Verizon is now company-wide, known as the Verizon Thrive Apprenticeship Program, which aims to recruit more people from undervalued and economically disadvantaged groups. I use it as a blueprint for the initiative.

Diversity initiatives are typically carried out by a human resources department or a dedicated diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) team. However, according to Verizons’ experience, initiatives created within IT departments can make a difference in areas where more workers from different backgrounds are in great need.

The power of partnership

Shankar Arumugavelu, Global CIO of Verizons, said technology diversity has been and remains a major challenge.Against this background, we [have] We have established an apprenticeship program that allows you to create a solid entry-level developer from a pool of people with limited or no technical experience.

Kendra Roberson

Verizon

The Verizons program offers lessons to other technical leaders looking to launch or expand their DEI initiative. One is that it can be helpful to partner with other organizations to identify candidates. Verizons’ technical team worked with a non-profit organization called Treehouse to run a week-long course and find people who were qualified to become technicians. It was first hired in 2019 and finally 40 people were registered.

Partners also helped market opportunities. Roberson learned about the program from a leaflet she was given at a Texas agency to help job seekers find a job. Another graduate of the program, Maliha Taufiq, discovered it when his brother-in-law gave details about the program he received from a veterans organization.

Roberson and Taufik say the pace was strong when Verizon began its main six-month paid apprenticeship in Texas and New Jersey locations. The apprentice knew that the stakes were high, as there was no guarantee of work at the end of it.

Mariha Taufik

Verizon

To be honest, I think the most difficult thing was feeling impostor syndrome. Taufik recalls, having a degree in health care but keen to explore opportunities in the tech industry. Roberson also wondered if she was really suitable for a technology-focused program. You will be skeptical of your abilities.

According to Arumugavelu, the apprenticeship begins with online learning and then helps the coach work in the field with the apprentice to learn basic programming concepts as the pace increases. Verizon has partnered with Multiverse, a company that helps design and deliver apprenticeship programs, and the telecommunications IT team has invited some of its own staff to assist in coaching.

New apprentice

This face-to-face work was considered so important to success that the IT team decided not to run another program last year due to concerns about Covid-19’s health risks. But last month it admitted a new group of apprentices. Half of them are women and three-quarters are of color. They started a program that is now extended to a year by working remotely before moving to face-to-face learning in September.

Another reason the first program worked well was that the apprentices embarked on a project that was truly valuable to the Verizons business relatively early on. This gives Verizon executives who acted as mentors a better understanding of the types of work they may end up doing when hired to see how they fit into their existing team. It was.

Verizon Global CIO Shankar Arumugavelu

Verizon

Of the 40 people who started the program in 2019, 29 completed the program and got a job at Verizon. Most of them were women. Taufiq, who was involved in a network management project, was later hired by the team that oversees Verizon’s network, where he was promoted. Roberson not only creates software to support the digital services customers use, but also helps build new development capabilities.

Their success and the success of the other graduates of the program are now part of a broader corporate effort by the Verizons HR team to arm 500,000 people with the skills needed by 2030, which is now company-wide by the Verizons HR team. Explains why it is used as a model for the apprenticeship system. To succeed in what it calls a future job.

Industry watchers say CIOs such as Arumugavelu are in an ideal position to act as a catalyst in initiating a broader DEI effort. Technology is ubiquitous. It drives innovation, collaboration and other activities, said RobO Donohue, who is responsible for DEI and other leadership issues at research firm Gartner. From that perspective, CIOs actually have the ability to provide undervalued communities with valuable skills and access to opportunities.

Roberson certainly feels ready for the future, thanks to his experience at Verizon.Here I am investigating what it is to be passionate about something [at work], She says. It’s never too late to start something new.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/martingiles/2021/07/16/verizon-cio-tackles-diversity-with-apprenticeship-program/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos