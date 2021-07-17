Electra America Buys AKA Alexandria Holiday Inn for $ 36 Million Refurbishment – ​​Commercial Observer





Electra America Hospitality Group, a joint venture between Electra America and AKA, has acquired the former 178-key Holiday Inn & Suites in Alexandria, Virginia.

The price has not been disclosed. The hotel was last acquired in 2016 by HI Alexandria Owner LLC of Carr Properties for $ 37.8 million.

The joint venture has confirmed that it will invest approximately $ 36 million in hotel renovations in line with its strategy of converting unprofitable hotels in the gateway market to four-star hotels.

“Our goal is to provide high quality products that offer long-term stays and short-term options in a very balanced market, although they are inferior in terms of hotel products,” he told commercial observers. “What attracted us to this property was that it provided a square foot of vast shared space, which allowed us to create a unique service with robust facilities to cater to a diverse and sophisticated customer base. I will.

The property also adds a restaurant to its iconic destination.

Located at 625 First Street in the Old Town, this hotel is a short commute to the new Amazon HQ2, the new Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, and the US Capitol.

“We feel that the location attracts significant business from nearby luxury submarkets,” Corman said. “This place also has a calm and historic atmosphere, close to DC, where AKA also has an existing property.

Las Urban, CEO of Electra America Hospitality Group, told CO that the joint venture has other large offices nearby, including Crystal City and Pentagon City, due to limited supply of luxury goods in nearby markets. / He said he hopes to draw significant business out of the government submarket.

In May, the Electra America Hospitality Group acquired Roger New York, a 194-room boutique hotel in the heart of Manhattan’s No Mad district, for $ 19 million. It will undergo a $ 22 million refurbishment this year.

“Our goal is to boldly rethink both hotels and turn them into the best products in their respective submarkets,” said Urban. “At the same time, EAHG continues to procure opportunities in other major markets where the pandemic has radically changed its hospitality outlook, including Miami, Los Angeles, Nashville, London, New York City and Washington, DC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://commercialobserver.com/2021/07/electra-america-hospitality-aka-holiday-inn-alexandria-virginia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos