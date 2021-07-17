How is cloud computing revolutionizing healthcare?





Cloud computing has become a hot topic, especially in the healthcare niche market. The adoption of this cutting-edge innovation is escalating at a blazing pace. According to a recent research study, the global market for cloud technology in healthcare is projected to reach $ 64.7 billion by 2025.

But the reason behind the recent exponential growth is simple. If the healthcare business used to be just a service provider, it is now a truly progressive institution that relies on IT infrastructure and departments to gain better clinical, administrative, and financial insights. This helps them make informed decisions.

And that’s not all. As patient expectations change from day to day and new payment models are added to the equation, cloud technology is essential to increase efficiency and improve patient care.

With the rapid adoption of cloud technology, there are several things that healthcare has made possible.

Reduce data storage costs

Most cloud platforms offer better infrastructure and services than individual on-premises storage systems set up by healthcare facilities.

Leasing data center rackspace costs only a fraction of the cost of setting up and maintaining an in-house system on such a scale. In addition, it saves significant technical upgrades, staff, and licenses.

On-premises data centers not only require early hardware investment, but also have ongoing costs to manage physical servers, space, cooling solutions, and more. EHR is becoming mainstream in healthcare, but storing data on cloud servers is one of our recent articles, explained by Dr. Vinati Kamani. Using cloud computing in healthcare can save you additional server costs. In this case, you pay only for the compute capacity you use, while ensuring the security of your sensitive PHI.

Therefore, by carefully choosing a cloud hosting platform that meets specific medical needs, medical leaders can easily reduce the costs associated with data storage and both effort and budget to make the patient experience seamless. You can concentrate.

Robust security of sensitive patient information

In the recent healthcare sector, cyber attacks and theft are on the rise. Now is the time when clinics and hospitals alike need enhanced security protocols to protect sensitive patient data. Healthcare leaders are rapidly migrating to hybrid cloud environments that offer the benefits of both private and public clouds, moving applications between optimal compliance, security, flexibility, and the two.

In a press release issued by Nutanix, CIO of Anne Arundel Medical Center, Dave Lehr said: As a medical institution, I was responsible for managing critical clinical and IT applications such as EHR and PACS and ensuring the infrastructure. Safe and scalable to support changing needs such as hybrid cloud-based disaster recovery. “

We knew that with the right hyper-converged infrastructure, we could manage these workloads with a single cost-effective solution, Lehr continues.

Many cloud vendors now also offer compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Choosing a compliant cloud service keeps sensitive patient data in your system protected, further ensuring that you always comply with HIPAA rules. This avoids heavy penalties and prevents the reputation of the facility from being damaged.

Greater collaboration between care teams

The rapid adoption of collaboration tools such as video conferencing and enterprise messaging since the COVID-19 public health emergency last year has great potential to have a positive impact on healthcare teams and leadership. Was born.

The cloud-based software behind these applications helps improve clinical workflows and enhance patient care, regardless of provider or patient’s physical location.

As it is being developed at the forefront of cloud technology today, data collected from remote patient monitoring devices can also be uploaded to a dedicated cloud server in a healthcare facility or to a user’s private centralized cloud. The platform keeps a record of all monitoring data that medical personnel can obtain for analysis during treatment.

An integrated and seamless approach to patient care

The use of cloud storage to store data from electronic health record systems (EHRs) is revolutionizing mass patient care, allowing healthcare providers and their staff to obtain patient details at any given time, even from remote locations. I made it easy.

Most cloud platforms also employ important security features such as multi-factor authentication (MFA) and access control, giving patients peace of mind when it comes to sharing credit card details and social security numbers.

Web-based software also allows doctors, staff, and patients to access the patient portal and use mobile health applications to easily provide important health information such as lab test results, medication reminders, and activity trackers. You can receive it.

Overall, cloud computing has provided us with an unprecedented opportunity to deliver value-based, patient-centric healthcare.

The above benefits are only part of the true potential of cloud technology. Only future-proof health care leaders who are ready to adopt this technology will know how many technologies they have for their health care.

