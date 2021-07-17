Agriculture is finally ready for robots





As an investor in the ag-tech space for the last decade, I argue that 2020 was a turning point. The pandemic has accelerated the shifts that are already underway to deploy automation in agriculture. Other venture capitalists seem to agree. In 2020, we invested $ 6.1 billion in US ag-tech startups, an increase of 60% compared to 2019, according to a PitchBook study. That number is even more staggering, given that VC investments in US ag-tech startups totaled only $ 322 million in 2010. Why did the flow of ag-tech investment change in 2020? What does that mean for the future of agriculture? Which ag-tech startup is ready to become a trillion-dollar global agricultural leader? Let’s take a closer look at the following questions:

Pandemics have changed many sectors forever, and agriculture is no exception. Farmers face unprecedented challenges due to idle processing plants, supply chain disruptions, and the emergence of COVID among workers to reduce the already scarce workforce, some of these problems through automation. I quickly realized that it could be resolved. Entrepreneurs already active in the ag-tech space, and entrepreneurs who may be considering launching an ag-tech company, have the opportunity to apply innovation to the increasingly pressing challenges over the years. I saw.

Ag-tech investment boom

Companies applying robotics, computer vision, and automation solutions to agriculture, especially vertical farming companies that grow crops indoors on scaffolding, were the largest beneficiaries of record-level VC funding last year. Bowery recently raised $ 300 million in additional venture funding and is currently worth $ 2.3 billion, but Aero Farming recently announced plans to open the company in a SPAC transaction valuing it as $ 1.2 billion. Vertical herb farmer Plenty has raised more than $ 500 million in venture funding, and vertical tomato producer App Harvest was released via SPAC in February and is now worth more than $ 1.7 billion despite recent stock price fluctuations. there is.

However, while vertical farming companies receive most of their venture capital dollars, there are many other ag-tech startups that are emerging in the race to automate farming. The ag-tech subsectors, which are expected to have the highest growth potential over the next five years, include tillers, weeders and planting robots. A sensored drone used to evaluate crops and plan fertilizer schedules. Greenhouse and nursery automation technologies; computer vision systems for identifying plant and soil crop health, weeds, nitrogen and water levels. Crop transport, sorting and packing robots. AI software for predictive yield planning.

Sub-sectors a short distance away include picking and planting robots, fertilizer and watering drones. Some start-ups are building haptic robot hands that can be used to pick delicate fruits such as strawberries and tomatoes. Still, the challenge remains because the picked fruit must be placed in a self-driving car that can navigate the rugged terrain and combined with a packing robot that carefully places the fruit so that it is not scratched. On the other hand, there are drones today that can drop fertilizers and water in the field, but their use is strictly regulated and their range and battery capacity are limited by payload functionality. In about 10 years, we will see drones that use cameras, computer vision, and AI to assess plant health and automatically apply the right amount and type of fertilizer based on plant size and chemical composition. became.

Proper problem resolution

In order for any ag-tech company to beat the farmers, it has to solve big problems and do it in a way that saves them considerable time and / or money. Manufacturers may be happy to deploy robots for gradual improvement, but farmers are working with very narrow margins and want to see exponential improvements. For example, weeds are a major problem for farmers, and pesticides, the preferred method of killing weeds in the past, are dangerous and unpopular. Many companies are emerging to address this issue by combining AI, computer vision, and robotics to identify and extract weeds in the fields. Naio Technologies and FarmWise are examples (disclosure: my company is an investor in FarmWise). Bear Flag Robotics, meanwhile, has made great strides in automated agricultural vehicle space, building robotic tractors that intelligently monitor and cultivate large fields. Burro is also a leader in crop transport robots and uses self-driving cars to move harvested fruits and vegetables from the fields to the processing center.

Fully autonomous harvesting is still a long way off, but apple-hunting robots, including Tevel Aerobotics Technologies robots, are beginning to take hold. Tevels’ futuristic drones can recognize ripe apples and fly autonomously around trees that pick them up and carefully place them in large transport boxes. Abundant Robotics takes a different approach to apple harvesting, using ground robots with intelligent suction arms to harvest and pack ripe fruits.

Some greenhouse and nursery robots are intended to improve handling, climate control, and other tasks in plant cultivation operations. Harvest Automations’ small autonomous robots can recognize, pick up, and move plants around the nursery. Other notable greenhouse automation companies include iUNU, which provides computer vision systems for greenhouses, and IronOx, which has built large robot-driven greenhouses for growing vegetables.

And finally, satellite imagery companies such as Planet Labs and Descartes Labs also play an important role in ag-tech. These companies provide geospatial images of farmlands to help farmers understand global climate trends.

Obstacles remain

Faced with climate change, population growth, labor shortages, and other challenges that only get worse, the agricultural sector is on the verge of turmoil. Agricultural giants such as Monsanto and John Deere, as well as small and medium-sized farms, are adopting automation to improve crop yields and production. However, large-scale adoption of farm automation does not happen overnight. To take root in ag-tech innovation, you need to solve big problems in a repeatable way that doesn’t interfere with the farm’s current workflow. For example, deploying a picker robot is useless if the current crop packaging and transportation system cannot be integrated into the farm.

You may see small and medium-sized farms leading the adoption of automation. Industrial farms have large capital reserves, but they also establish systems that are difficult to replace. Smaller farms are trying out the lesser-known startup Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) solution, which has few replacement systems. For thousands of years, farmers have been thinking out of the box to find solutions to everyday problems. So it’s only natural that they want to work with startups that think the same way. Farmers wake up every day and I think there is a big problem here. What innovative tricks can you use to solve it? Perhaps a farmer who is devoted to self-reliance and an ag-tech entrepreneur who is devoted to engineering and computer science are, after all, very different.

Kevin Dunlap is a co-founder and managing partner of Calibrate Ventures. He was previously Managing Director of Shea Ventures, helping companies such as Ring, Solar City and Chegg. Kevin is currently a board member of Broadly, Soft Robotics, and Realized.

