KT Exclusive: UAE Becomes “World’s Leading Hub” for Innovation-Driven Food Security-News





The Minister of Food and Water Security of the United Arab Emirates emphasized cooperation with Israel in the field of agricultural technology during his recent visit.

The United Arab Emirates’ vision is to become the world’s leading hub for innovation-driven food security, UAE Food Security Minister Mariam Binto Mohammed Saeed Almheili said in an interview with the Khaleej Times. I did.

“The United Arab Emirates is the center of food trade and has a wide range of reach as infrastructure, airlines and port channels can reach the $ 2 billion consumer market,” she said when she visited Israel. Said to.

Khaleej Times accompanied the Minister on a trip, who detailed the opportunities in the food and agricultural technology sector.

“We have taken a really big step in the paradigm shift of how the two countries can work together, and we are looking forward to what is still ahead,” said Almheili.

The United Arab Emirates recently launched Food Tech Valley, a new initiative aimed at doubling the country’s food production. The center will include a smart food logistics hub, R & D facilities, and an agricultural technology and engineering lab to help the country achieve the goals of National Food Safety Strategy 2051.

“Starters and small businesses that want to start expanding their market reach … want to be part of the ecosystem. That’s the purpose of FoodTech Valley,” said the Minister.

When considering cooperation between the UAE and Israel in the field of agricultural technology, Minister Almheili said UAE food security companies are considering investing in Israel, and Israeli companies and start-ups set up offices in the UAE. He said he would consider doing so.

As a child in Dubai, Almheili’s passion began in the field of aviation. A family trip abroad meant spending time on a plane, visiting the cockpit, and talking to a pilot answering her many technical questions. This made her much more excited than her destination, Almheili said.

At the age of 18, Almheili decided to continue his studies in aerospace engineering in Germany, and for the first time in the United Arab Emirates, discovered a passion for marine life and environmental awareness that was a direct result of his new diving hobby. Did.

He joined the Ministry of the Environment in 2013 and was appointed Deputy Secretary of Nature Maintenance and Water Resources of the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment in 2015. Two years later, she assumed the post of Minister of the newly established Ministry of Food and Water Safety.

Last week I traveled to Israel with four staff members, three of whom are women. Almheili said he was surprised to see how green the country was and all the road signs were written in three languages: Hebrew, English and Arabic. I hope to see it in the Jewish state. But the highlight of this trip was to meet young people and see their passion for innovation.

“Israel is truly an entrepreneurial land [and] Young people are very tech-savvy. This is something I’ve never seen anywhere else, “says Almheiri, who has a team of professionals under the age of 35.

The Minister’s visit to Israel was in line with UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 and National Food Security Strategy 2051. She also attended the opening ceremony of the UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv.

The minister was accompanied by Essa al-Hashimi, director of the Food and Water Security Bureau. Moza Al Dhaheri, Chief International Affairs Coordinator. Fatema Al Mulla, Senior Research Analyst. Yasmeen Luqman, a diplomat at the UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv.

The team visited Israel’s Alaba Desert region, a 2.5-hour drive from Tel Aviv, to learn about new farming techniques used in desert conditions.

The Minister of the United Arab Emirates was welcomed by the head of Meir Tzur of the Alaba Regional Council and met with the youth of the agricultural education high school “Adam V’Adama”. She also worked with researchers and staff at the Alaba R & D Center working on innovative solutions in the areas of solar power, water sustainability, agricultural development and electricity.

“This community is actually [society] For a common goal; to grow food in the desert [and] Grow vegetables in the desert [make up] More than 50% of Israel’s exports, “she said.

During her visit, Almheili met, among other things, with Israeli Minister of Agriculture Oded Forer and Minister of Environmental Protection Tamar Zandberg. She discussed how to promote cooperation in research and innovation, as well as development in areas related to the fight against the climate crisis.

Prior to returning to the United Arab Emirates, Minister Almheili signed a series of agreements on cooperation in the areas of agriculture and environmental protection.

Since the signing of the Abraham Agreement, Israel and the United Arab Emirates have signed the agreement, especially in the areas of environment, tourism, trade, health, security, technology, aviation and culture.

Michal Michelle Divon Israeli journalist and TV presenter Michal works as a senior editor and producer at Khaleej Times.

