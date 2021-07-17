Melody Pokemon Steps, Rewards





Pokemon GO

Every year, Pokemon GO Fest comes with a special little creature. It started with Muway at the first GO Fest, and since then there have been cute little mythical Pokemon with special studies attached to Celebi, Jirachi, Victini, all of them. This year is no exception, even if the research to obtain meloetta is quite complex. This year’s quest, called Melody Pokemon, is a forked celebration of forming a band with Professor Willow. Let’s take a look at the procedure.

This information will be provided via Leek Duck as this quest will not be published in the eastern United States until 10 am. It’s also a good idea to check out almost all the great infographics related to Pokemon GO. Follow and check as soon as the quest is published.

step 1:

Earn Hearts with Buddy-Use 1 Incense Incense: 50 Pokeballs Catch 10 Pokemon: 500 XP

Step reward: 500 Stardust, 1 Super Incubator, 50 Pokeballs

Step 2-Select: At this point, you can choose between pop star and rock star Pikachu. This affects the Pikachu and photo bombs displayed during the event, and the poses you receive to complete the quest.

Pop and rock star Pikachu obviously have different outfits, but they also move differently. Rock star Pikachu knows Meteor Mash, and pop star Pikachu knows Draining Kiss. Meteor Mash is probably a better move, but do it with all your heart.

Step 3:

Hatch and Egg: 25 Great Balls Catch 20 Pokemon: 500 Stardust Snapshot: 500 XP

Step 3 Reward: 10 raspberries, encounter with selected Pikachu, 10 pinup berries

Step 4-Selection: Galarian Zigzagoon or Galarian Ponyta, both wearing Meloetta hats. This finally affects the band, as the other is available from the raid.

Step 5:

Catch Pokemon with 15 berries: 25 Pokeballs throw 3 curved balls: 500 XP makes 3 nice throws in a row: 500 Stardust

Step Reward: Encounter 25 Pokeballs, selected from Step 4. One incense

Step 6-Selection: Flygon or Gardevoir, both wearing Meleotta hats.

Step 7:

Take a snapshot: Walk one incense 1 km: 500 XP Use incense: 20 ultra balls

Step Reward: 500 Stardust, Encounter with Pokemon in Step 6, 3 Rare Candy

Step 8:

Power up Pokemon 3 times: 1 Starpiece Evolution 3 Pokemon: 3 Resurrection Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Member: 3 Hyper Potion

Step reward: 3 maximum potions, 20 candies by selecting step 6, 3 maximum resurrections

Step 9:

Send 3 Gifts to Friends: 30 Great Balls Catch 15 Pokemon: 1000 XP Earn Hearts with Friends: 1000 Stardust

Step Rewards: 5 Golden Raspberries, 1 Incense, 5 Silver Pinap Berry

Step 10:

Catch Pokemon with 10 berries: 3000 XP Catch Pokemon: 3000 Stardust 5,000 Earn Stardust: 3000 XP

Step rewards: 1 lucky egg, meloetta encounter, 1 star piece

Step 11:

Take a snapshot of Meloetta: 1 lure module transfer 30 Pokemon: 20 Meloetta Candy Make new friends: 3 Rare Candy

Step Rewards: 10 Meloetta stickers, poses based on selected Pikachu, Meloetta T-shirts.

And that’s it: Here are some solid rewards, plus those interesting animated poses. It’s a lot to chew, but it doesn’t take more than two hours to complete all of this. Happy hunting!

