Valve uses Nintendo Switch in its new handheld gaming console, Tech News News and Top Stories





Paris (AFP, Bloomberg)-After US Valve unveiled a device comparable to the very popular Nintendo Switch, a new battle for dominance of the profitable game console market is imminent.

Valve, which owns the gaming platform Steam, announced on Thursday (July 15th) that it will begin shipping Steam deck consoles in December starting at $ 399 (S $ 542).

The company boasts that the console, sold as a handheld PC, allows users to do everything a computer could do at the same time as “the most gaming power I’ve ever had.” I did.

With a large 7-inch touch screen and a high-performance processor, the Steam Deck is instantly compared to the Nintendo Switch, which has sold more than 80 million units since 2017.

The device has buttons, a joystick, and a small mouse pad. The form is almost the same as the switch.

However, according to Valve, it has technical capabilities comparable to gaming PCs and consoles.

The Switch, which is also a portable device, has lower power than competing consoles, but SteamDeck promises to run the finest games.

The device footage showed that titles such as Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order were running on the steam deck, but not on Switch.

Valve is the studio behind hit games such as Half-Life, Counter-Strike, and Dota 2.

It was also a pioneer in providing a catalog of titles online, and its Steam platform was the dominant player in the PC gaming market.

The Steam deck represents the company’s new attempt to enter the console market after the failure of the Steam Machine released in 2015.

By offering a device that can play all games designed for both Steam and Windows, Valve could offer a fierce competition between Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X at a low price. ..

“One of the things we’re testing about this is that price performance can be one of the key elements of mobile space, so we have to be very aggressive about deck pricing. It didn’t happen, “said Valve Chief Gabe Newell. Game news site IGN.

Video game analyst Laurent Michaud described Steam Deck as a “very good surprise.”

“Nintendo has the first direct competitor with an amazing catalog,” he told AFP.

But he said not all available games were developed with handheld consoles in mind.

Daniel Ahmad, senior analyst at London-based game consultancy Niko Partners, has made a strong paper entry with Valve’s “aggressive pricing, premium specs, and a large library of games.” “.

He pointed out that handheld gaming PCs have traditionally been a relatively niche product, but Valve’s vast gaming catalog “is in a much better position than any other PC to enter this market.” ..

“Nintendo Switch has built a library of over 5,000 games over the last four years, but the Steam deck has a Steam operating system and” contains popular games that Switch doesn’t have, “so at least 8,000 at launch. The game will be available. , He said.

According to the Steamdeck website, shipments to the United States, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom will begin in December, with “more regions coming in 2022.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/tech/tech-news/valve-takes-on-nintendo-switch-with-new-handheld-games-console The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos