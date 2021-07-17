June 2021 NPD Report Offers PS5 Sales Update for US





The NPD Group’s June 2021 US video game retail report reveals an overall increase in consumer spending compared to the same period last year.

In terms of hardware, the Xbox Series X / S was the best-selling platform for dollar sales. However, it was the Nintendo Switch that sold the most units. Xbox’s June dollar sales surpassed the previous record set by Microsoft in June 2011 and set a new Microsoft record.

The PlayStation 5 continues to be the best-selling console in US history. However, supply constraints have hindered sales slightly. Sony consoles are notorious for being hard to come by in new hardware.

When it comes to software, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was the best-selling game in the United States in June. RiftApart achieved the highest launch month of dollar sales in the Ratchet & Clank franchise history. According to NPD, game launch month sales doubled from 2016 Ratchet & Clank.

The best-selling games in the United States (all platforms) in June 2021 are:

Ratchet & Crank: Lift Apartment Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Mario Golf: Super Rush MLB: Show 21 Scarlet Nexus Resident Evil Village Mario Kart 8 Minecraft Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Mortal Kombat 11 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Assassins Creed ValhallaSuper Mario 3D WorldMass Effect: Legendary Edition Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 + 2The Legend of Zelda: Breadth of the WildPokemon Sword / Shield Sea of ​​Thieves

Last but not least, the DualSenses Midnight Black variant was the best-selling accessory in the United States in June.

