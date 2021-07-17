What will Nintendo do after Switch OLED?I asked Magic 8 Ball to check it





After Nintendo throws the latest curve ball to the world with the surprise announcement of Nintendo Switch OLED, it can feel almost impossible to predict what the Kyoto-based company will do next. Several reports pointed to the announcement of the Nintendo Switch Pro, which brings console games to the world of 4K for the first time, but as expected, it wasn’t.

Nintendo had its own idea for the next Nintendo Switch model. Addressed real issues like Joy-Con drift, improved console graphics performance, and offered a modest upgrade of the original switch instead of extending battery life.

While Nintendo’s unpredictability makes the company special as a platform holder, it also becomes immeasurable frustration when the “Big N” stubbornly refuses to look obvious. There is a possibility of connecting. Like the Wii, its blue sea strategy can lead to unprecedented success. At other times, we can’t help, but we hope Nintendo will take an easy option.

Therefore, it is not easy to understand where Nintendo is going next. So we asked the most pressing question to Magic Eightball, the fountain of knowledge and someone who always provides a “yes or no” answer. The result is as vague (and cheerful) as you would expect.

Will Nintendo make Nintendo Switch Pro for Magic Eight Ball?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Magic 8 Ball says: Most likely

We were not satisfied with this answer. The recently announced Nintendo Switch OLED model wasn’t the 4K Nintendo console we believed in, but the Nintendo Switch Pro seems to be still under development.

Unfortunately, the wise Magic 8-Ball has exposed us to the specs we can expect from the Nintendo Switch Pro. Many believe that the handheld has a Full HD OLED display and the Switch Pro can generate 4K images while docked. It’s likely to have a more powerful processor as well, and you can also use technologies like Nvidia DLSS to increase the frame rate. Well, you just have to wait and see.

Magnificent Magic 8-Ball … Will the next Nintendo console be portable?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Magic 8 Ball says: Very suspicious

Well, this threw us a little. Nintendo Switch has been widely successful due to the adaptability of the home console and portable system integrated. But can Nintendo go back to having a dedicated device under your TV? We’ve seen Nintendo release the Nintendo Switch Lite for those who only play handhelds, but the Nintendo Switch OLED does nothing to improve the experience when playing in TV mode. Again, it’s not fetching as much as it initially seemed.

Wisely, will the Magic 8-Ball … Nintendo Switch be Nintendo’s best-selling console?

(Image credit: Shutterstock / leungchopan)

Magic 8 Ball says: Don’t count on it

This was probably something we could answer ourselves. The Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular since its launch, but now it’s actually two Nintendo Consoles ahead in terms of sales. The Wii has sold about 101 million units, and the beloved home video game console introduced us all with motion control (and terrible plastic peripherals), and on top of that the Nintendo DS (and its handheld descendants family). Has sold 154 million units.

If Nintendo Switch wants to take the top spot, it needs to double its current sales volume (currently 84.59 million units). Magic 8-Ball doesn’t think hybrid consoles can do that and tends to agree.

There is a simple one. Can Magic8-Ball get a Joy-Con controller with a cross key?

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Magic 8 Ball says: Yes, as I see

To be honest, I was surprised that this hadn’t happened yet. Currently, the only switch that comes with a dedicated cross key is the Nintendo Switch Lite, which shouldn’t really be the case. It’s understandable why Nintendo uses a face button on the Joy-Con directional pad on the left, but there’s no reason why consumers aren’t offered a standalone controller with a D-Pad. For companies that create so many great platformers, it’s useful to have this option on regular switches and switch OLEDs.

Magic 8 ball F-ZERO will come back someday, right?

(Image credit: Nintendo / Sega)

Magic 8-Ball says: You shouldn’t tell you now

A magic 8 ball who is shy with us? We understand-leak always spoils the rush that accompanies surprise announcements, and for F-ZERO fans, the release of a new game will be a moment they don’t want to be spoiled. F-ZERO: Japan-only climax was the last game in the series (released in 2004). Seventeen years later, there are no signs that a new F-ZERO will be released in a series that will only appear in the Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros. games as a cameo.

To tell the truth, can Magic 8-Ball get Mario Kart 9 on the Nintendo Switch?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Magic 8 Ball says: The outlook is good

I sincerely hope that the Magic 8 ball is the perfect fit for this. It was a tremendous amount of time as Mario Kart’s new entry was at the end, and given that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was a spruce-up version of the Wii U game, Mario Kart 9 felt a long delay. I am. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe still looks like it’s running brilliantly on the Switch, so we don’t really need more powerful hardware, but we really appreciate the new tracks, characters, and fresh new gimmicks. ..

You know it, I know it. The Wii U was badly misunderstood, the Magic 8 ball?

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Interneteable)

Magic 8 Ball says: Probably

Many of you there like to hate the Wii U, but the Magic 8 ball said. We always knew that the console was misunderstood, and it’s great that our feelings are finally proved.

The Wii U GamePad was a great controller. The dual-screen experience was completely different from what the home console has provided before or after. And who can forget about the game itself? The Wii Us games were all so great that many of them were remastered for the Switch so fans wouldn’t miss their excellence. Writing this just digs up a dusty console and makes you want to play again.

Yes or No, will Magic 8 Ball Zelda be a playable character in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Magic 8 Ball says: Yes

With the Magic 8 Ball providing a clear and unwavering answer, Nintendo was confident that Zelda would be announced as playable in Breath of the Wild 2. This is what fans were looking for. After months of speculation, it’s great to finally get confirmation, and that decision makes sense. It’s her legend after all, and being able to choose another character from the famous mute links only helps make the game more attractive.

In your opinion, can Magic 8-Ball make a game that sells more copies than Wii Sports?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Magic Eightball says: you can rely on it

Interesting, Magic 8 ball, very interesting. Wii Sports was included in almost every Wii console sold so far, so we were able to win the top spot. That means Nintendo had a surprisingly high recruitment rate that couldn’t be compared since then. The Magic Eightball Declaration speculated that Nintendo would one day mean that it would once again include a game with a console. When that time comes, it also sounds like it’s created an incredibly popular console. I hope the pack-in game is good.

This is unpredictable for Magic 8-Ball, but will Nintendo merge with Microsoft or Sony?

(Image credit: Future)

Magic 8 Ball says: Very suspicious

Okay, maybe this was a simpler prediction than we thought. Yes, it’s very unlikely that Nintendo will merge with either Microsoft or Sony, but in the dark days of the Wii U, many believed that this would be Nintendo’s best interests in the future. The idea that Nintendo will have impeccable software on either the Xbox Series X or PS5 is certainly appealing, but the reason Nintendo’s first-party output is so good is the hardware that the company creates. Because it is designed in the center.

Benevolent magical eight-ball … Will Waluigi come to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Magic 8 Ball says: Yes

You heard it to the first people here, Magic 8 Ball spoke, and the words are clear. For many of us, this is great news, but we pray for all the dreams that have just been crushed by this declaration.

Game director Masahiro Sakurai has repeatedly confirmed that the next DLC fighter will be the final smash ultimate. If you were expecting a character other than Waluigi, I’m sorry to say that you won’t participate this time. But hey, at least the character can’t be another swordfighter.

Please tell me this, Magic 8 ball. We lost Mewtwo when we transferred Mewtwo to our friend Game Boy in 1999. Will Nintendo compensate us for this tragic loss?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Magic 8 Ball Says: My Source Says No

To be honest, we should have expected this … and we didn’t even know what compensation would make up for the pain we felt years ago. The blow of losing Mewtwo in an abnormal transfer cable accident is still painful, but at least we have finally closed this traumatic event. Thanks to Magic 8 Ball, we can now start healing.

The last one, the Magic 8 Ball, hates the Legend of Zelda Majorus Mask tingle as much as we do?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Magic 8 Ball says: Yes, as I see

I’m sorry, Tingle, but it seems that he did the last Limpah Koolood. Get out of the legendary strange man of Zelda. Magic 8 ball spoke.

