Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Special Research Guide: How to Catch Meloetta





Pokemon Gofest 2021 includes a new set of special research tasks that will ultimately allow players to catch Meloetta, a normal / psychic-type mythical Pokemon from the Unova region. Like the previous mythical Pokemon Special Research quest, its multi-step process involves many rewards and Pokemon encounters that make your to-do list worthwhile.

However, unlike the previous year, Meloettas Special Research offers several options. At certain steps, the player needs to decide which Pokemon he wants to encounter. This includes the choice of Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star. Pikachu will make his Pokemon Go debut at Gofest 2021. Select after completing certain steps to earn rewards in the next step.

Players also have to choose whether to encounter the Galarian Zigzagoon or Galarian Ponyta, and the Flygon or Gardevoir at specific steps. Those four Pokemon are adorned with special hats.

Below are all eight steps to Meloettas Special Research.

Step 1/8 Earn a heart with a buddy (1 incense) Use incense (50 Pokeballs) Catch 10 Pokemon (500 XP)

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 1 Super Incubator, 50 Pockballs

Choice: Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star?

Step 2/8 Incubate eggs (25 great balls) Catch 20 Pokemon (500 Stardust) Take a snapshot (500 XP)

Rewards: Encounter 10 Raspberries, 10 Pikachu Berry, Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star

Choice: Galarian Zigzagoon or Galarian Ponyta?

Step 3/8 Help catch Pokemon with 5 berries (25 Pokeballs) Throw 3 curved balls (500 XP) Make 3 nice throws in a row (500 Stardust)

Reward: 25 Pockballs, 1 Incense, Galarian Zigzagoon or Galarian Ponyta Encounter

Choice: Flygon or Gardevoir?

Step 4/8 Take a snapshot (1 incense) Walk 1 km (500 XP) Use incense (20 ultra balls)

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candy, Flygon or Gardevoir Encounters

Step 5/8

Rewards: Up to 3 Revives, Up to 3 Potions, Pokemon Candy (Knuckler or Ralts, depending on your choice of Flygon or Gardevoir)

Step 6/8 Send 3 Gifts to Friends (30 Great Balls) Catch 15 Pokemon (1,000 XP) Earn Hearts with Friends (1,000 Stardust)

Rewards: 5 Golden Raspberries, 5 Silver Pinap Berry, 1 Incense

Step 7/8 Use 10 berries to catch Pokemon (3,000 XP) Earth to catch 10 Pokemon (3,000 Stardust) 5,000 Stardust (3,000 XP)

Reward: 1 lucky egg, 1 star piece, Meloetta Encounter

Step 8/8 Take a snapshot of Meloetta (1 lure) Transfer 30 Pokemon (20 Meloetta Candy) Make new friends (3 Rare Candy)

Reward: 10 Meloetta stickers, Meloetta shirt, Avatar pose

