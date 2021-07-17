PSA: Pokemon GO Fest 2021 will be held this weekend





Pokemon GO Fest was revived in 2021 as a global online event. Announced in April and revealed in May last year, trainers around the world can enjoy the event.

The Pokemon GO Fest will be held this weekend from 10am to 6pm local time. The ticket pass costs $ 4.99. Unlike face-to-face Pokemon GO Fest events, a single ticket allows trainers to participate on both days of the event, releasing special missions with the mythical Pokemon Meloetta as the final reward.

Some features are only available to ticket holders, but all trainers can enjoy the festival with some Pokemon in games and raids.

In the hourly habitat, the types of Pokemon displayed in the game vary every 60 minutes. The four themed habitats are:

Pokemon such as strikes, aipoms, and ferroakies appear in the jungle habitat. The habitat of Desert Mountain is home to Pokemon such as skarmory, shieldon, and hippopotas. The habitat of Ocean Beach is home to Pokemon such as Dratini, Swablu and Alomomola. Pokemon such as Roggenrola, Galarian Stunfisk, and Deino appear in the cave habitat.

The raid features Hitmontop, Cranidos and Deino on the first day. On Saturday, Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Zigzagoon, and Galarian Weasing will also be dressed in special outfits.

On the second day, Pokemon GO Fest 2021 focuses on raids, but trainers can find the same Pokemon in the wild as the day before. For ticket owners, here are all the exclusive features:

Completing the raid battle will earn an additional 10,000 XP as a raid reward. Rotate Jim’s photo disk to get up to 10 RAID paths. These can be used for face-to-face attacks. Complete timed surveys to earn up to 8 remote raid passes. These can be used to participate in raids from anywhere. Get a free event bundle with 3 remote RAID paths. It will be available in the shop from 10 am to 6 pm local time on Sunday, July 18, 2021. All Pokemon that are attracted to incense from Saturday will be attracted to incense during Sunday’s event time.

Click here for more information on everything that is happening at Pokemon GO Fest 2021.

