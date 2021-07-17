BBC interviewer found himself at a nasty ticket gate with Google CEO | John Norton





Last weekend, the BBC saw it as clearly important news, allowing media editor Amol Rajan to interview Alphabet’s current CEO, Sundar Pichai. Announced that it was done. This was claimed as the first in a series of interviews with world-class figures. If Google’s boss counts as a global figure, who else is on the list, is ExxonMobil’s CEO?

And takeaway from seeing this encounter? Simply put, Mr. Pichai is a good person. He has a modest background in India, dropped out of Stanford University in the old fashioned way, earned an MBA from Wharton, and has been working for Google since 2004. Since 2015, he has been the CEO of Google (and its holding company Alphabet).

So sometimes the nice guy ends first? In that respect, Pichai is very similar to Apple’s boss Tim Cook. Tim Cook will not be the successor to the benevolent Steve Jobs. What both men have in common is that they worked in a relatively ambiguous role, which is absolutely important to ensure the success of their employer’s runaway. Cook was the person who built the manufacturing and logistics system that allowed Apple to continually create and deliver great products within time and budget. Pichai oversaw or was involved in the development of Google Chrome, Chrome OS, Google Drive, Gmail, Google Maps, the Android operating system, and Chromebook. Both men also oversaw their company growing into a trillion dollar giant.

The BBC wanted to know the story of technology determinism, “Where is technology taking us all?”

The interview was a classic mainstream media production. Rajan did his homework like a big-name reporter did until he read the artificial intelligence-themed Henry Kissinger’s meditation.I want to know who he declared first [Pichai] In fact, we apply the right scrutiny to the power of Google to understand where technology is taking us all. Both he and Pichai found out that they had a family in Tamil Nadu and were crazy about cricket. In the end, they managed to have a cod cricket game where Rajan tried to throw Googly at the Google boss. So they were both nice guys, riding like a house of fire and saying nothing to us.

As I said: The classic mainstream media treatment of technology. BBC media editors wanted to know where technology is taking us all. Therefore, he is a native speaker of the story of technology determinism, the view that technology drives history and the role of society is simply to mop up later and adapt to new realities. By the way, it’s also a story that technology companies have enthusiastically nurtured from the beginning. It helps distract from the nasty questions about human institutions and whether democracy has an idea of ​​what kind of technology is acceptable or beneficial.

A second feature of the mainstream media approach to the industry is the values ​​of the bosses of large corporations, which are in good harmony with the worship of the founders, an article of faith in Silicon Valley. As some of the founders of the tech giants (Jobs, Gates, Bezos, Page, Brin) resigned or left the stage, we have their more subdued successors (Cook, Satya Nadella, Andy Jassy, ​​Pichai, respectively). I left. These are more like normal humans than their predecessors, but strangely, they are more difficult subjects to interview because they distract difficult questions more easily.

In this regard, Pichai proved himself to be a skilled batter. Asked about the importance of AI (which, as always, interpreted as a polite term for machine learning), he said that AI is like fire and electricity and is fundamental to every aspect of our lives. Declared to play a role. To give an example, he said he could come up with the playlist that was right for you and you could be your own DJ. Oh, it may also help a radiologist looking for tumors etc. Rajan nodded in favor.

It was like this. Q: Do tech companies employ almost anyone compared to their huge income? A: Yeah, but think about all the small businesses we enable. In addition, former Google employees have set up more than 4,000 companies. Q: Is Google too big? A: In many cases, it’s worth making it bigger. That way you can do bigger things. Regarding tax avoidance, Rajan said Google moved $ 23 billion to Bermuda (zero tax) in 2017 through a Dutch shell company. Will Pichai promise not to use tax havens anymore?Pichai: We no longer use that tax system and have moved IP [intellectual property] Already from Bermuda.

When the show ended with the two sharing a friendly elbow bump, I almost heard the Google PR team say: While returning to Shepherd’s Bush (or wherever the BBC hangs out), it would have been treble all the time. Well done work. Now for the next global figure. But returning to his humble ranch, the payer of this license fee was wondering. When will you properly monitor the companies that dominate the networked world?

What i am reading

Trust Issues Benedict Evans provides a skeptical and perceptual analysis of antitrust bills facing tech companies.

All the great Guardian essays by Amartya Sen are drawn from his new book and explore what British rule actually did to India.

Let’s get started The coronavirus variant excited to compete with the world’s top mutations in Tokyo This summer is a painful dispatch by Onion about this month’s Superspreading event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/jul/17/the-bbcs-interviewer-found-himself-on-a-sticky-wicket-with-googles-ceo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

