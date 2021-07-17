Voice assistant startup Slang Labs as a service raises $ 500,000 with Google-led funding





Slang Labs, one of India’s industry leaders in in-app voice assistants and a pioneer in Voice Assistant as a Service (VAaaS) technology, is the first company to secure funding from Google in this area. It became one. Above all, an assistant. Bangalore-based startup has raised a total of $ 500,000 in fundraising activities led by the Google Assistant under an investment program with the participation of 100x entrepreneurs, Thomas George, Belmulgan and Endia Partners. ..

Kumar Rangarajan, co-founder and CEO of Slang Labs, expressed his excitement for this support. “Therefore, they (Google) usually help companies build their skills on top of the Google Assistant. We are the first in-app voice assistant they helped, the Parallel Assistant Framework.” He said. He added that the funds would be directed towards scaling operations as well as sales and marketing efforts. In addition, overseas businesses are also listed on the card, and it is highly likely that they will be implemented by the end of this year. This will help the platform significantly increase the number of consumers and increase up to 400 million people in the Tier 2 market.

It’s pretty easy to understand how technology works. All that happens is that the multilingual assistant is embedded within the e-commerce app as a multi-model overlay, allowing direct voice interaction with its interface. The mix includes a variety of smart AI components, from automatic speech recognition (ASR) to text-to-speech (TTS).

He also said: “Currently, the markets we are looking at are English-speaking markets such as the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom, and we are also talking about the Middle East. We are already talking to a few customers in those markets. . “

The company is well known for its “Slang Conva” technology, a pioneer in Voice Assistant-as-a-Service, a tool that allows e-commerce platforms to incorporate multilingual in-app voice assistants into their products. What this means is that customers and buyers will be able to view and execute online transactions using only their own voice, and that’s also possible in their preferred language.

Slang Labs was founded in 2017 by Rangarajan with Satish Chandra Gupta and Giridhar Murthy and has been a leader in VAaaS products ever since. Rangrajan is a well-known name in the Indian industry. One of his startups, Little Eye Labs, became the first Indian company to be acquired by Facebook in 2018. We have developed a software tool to analyze the performance of Android apps.

This new funding has been triggered by an expansion of the customer base, especially in addition to improved consumer interaction and integration this quarter. Today, Slang Labs’ client base includes well-known companies such as Shine.com, BigBasket, and RedBus. And that’s not all. Only a handful of other large clients are expected to join next month. For the same reason, the company says it is gaining more penetration into the Indian e-commerce market.

In Langarajan’s words, last year more than 40% of e-commerce transactions came from Tier II and III cities. He said more and more brands are aware that they need to be able to offer a much better customer experience than they have traditionally offered. The voice experience is the easiest way and the easiest way to reach out to more people.

