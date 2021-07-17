[Exclusive] The first look at the leaked rendering of Realme Band 2 reveals a 1.4-inch display





Realme Band 2, the second iteration of Realme’s budget wearable, will be available soon. The first generation of Realme Band was aggressively priced, making it a competitive option for those who buy the first wearable. In fact, it directly countered something like the Mi Band 5, which has dominated the segment since the first Mi Band. Digit has partnered with OnLeaks to deliver unique rendering and a 360-degree look for Realme Band 2.

And now look at your first # RealmeBand2!

On behalf of @digitindia

— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) July 17, 2021

I was able to get a high resolution rendering of the upcoming Realme Band 2 to get a good look at the upcoming wearables for the first time. We’ve also added a 360-degree video that gives you a complete picture of what you can expect from future devices.

Realme Band 2: Leaked specs and images

Judging from the image, Realme seems to be trying to make Realme Band 2 a more luxurious product than the original Realme Band. Future devices will look more like watches than the first wearables that looked like bands. Instead of blending into the strap, the display and case stand out more.

When it comes to displays, Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as OnLeaks, states that the Realme Band 2 has an approximately 1.4-inch display. This is a pretty big leap from the 0.96 inch display found in the first Realme Band. This should definitely add to the premium look that Realme probably wants. Also note that there does not appear to be a touch button at the bottom of the display. This seems to suggest that the Realme Band 2 UI will be completely touch and gesture based. This isn’t all that surprising, as most devices in this price range now offer such a UI.

Regarding dimensions. OnLeaks states that Realme Band 2 measures approximately 45.9 x 24.6 x 12.1mm. This makes the device larger than the first band, but it should not be too large to be awkward to wear.

On the back, you can see that the device has a bunch of regular optical sensors. These need to enable features such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring. It is not yet known if these also provide SpO2 tracking and blood pressure monitoring. You have to wait to know about these features. Another thing to note is that the first Realme Band was charged by removing one strap and connecting it directly to a USB port. However, the new strap design may not be able to do that. Therefore, it can be inferred that the new Realme Band 2 will be charged via a pogo pin or the like.

It’s not yet known when Realme Band 2 will be officially announced, but it should be faster than slower. Wearables were recently discovered on the Bluetooth SIG list page with model number RMW2010. It was also almost confirmed that Realme Band 2 will offer Bluetooth v5.1. Given that Realme Band now offers Bluetooth v4.2, this is a pretty big step.

