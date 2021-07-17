Google warns 2 billion Chrome users





Google Chrome continues to dominate the web browser market with over 2 billion users worldwide. Conversely, with the attention of hackers, Google will issue a third emergency upgrade warning in a month.

Google urged them to upgrade to Chrome around the world after discovering a serious “zero-day” … [+] Web browser vulnerabilities

Details of Light Rocket FORBES via Getty Images Google Confirms Vulnerability in 7th Chrome “Zero Day”, Upgrade Now By Gordon Kelly

In an official blog post, Google revealed that a new zero-day exploit (CVE-2021-30563) was discovered in Chrome and follows anonymous tips as in previous attacks. Unlike most security flaws, zero-day classification means that the exploit was published before the company applied the patch. Google wrote on its blog and confirmed that it was aware of reports that the CVE-2021-30563 exploit actually existed.

For exploits other than Google’s classification, little is known to be the type of confusion of V8, the open source JavaScript engine at the heart of Chrome. Such secrets are the norm for zero-day bugs as Google seeks to minimize the spread of hacks before Chrome users have the opportunity to upgrade and protect themselves.

To counter this new threat, all Chrome users[設定]>[ヘルプ]>[GoogleChromeについて]You need to go to. If your Linux, macOS, and Windows browser versions are listed as 91.0.4472.164 or higher, it’s already safe. If not, check for updates manually and restart your browser when the update is ready. Google has also confirmed that this version of Chrome is patched with six other high-level threats and one medium-level vulnerability.

CVE-2021-30563 is the eighth zero-day vulnerability in Chrome this year and the third in a month. It’s usually Google’s credit to release a fix for a zero-day attack within a few days, but the effect depends ultimately on how quickly Chrome users update their browsers.

Attacks on Chrome have been particularly widespread in recent months, especially with groups of hackers calling themselves PuzzleMaker. This group has successfully chained Chrome’s zero-day bugs to install malware on Windows systems. Microsoft itself issued an urgent security warning to Windows users about this in June.

Currently, it’s wise for Chrome users to be aware of updates and make sure that both their browser and operating system are up to date.

