Sorry, let’s make America great again with Freedom Phone, except that it’s made in China





Snake oil products rarely appear in the field of technology, but the Freedom Phone seems to be in compliance with the bill. Featuring reported specifications, construction in China, and four times the markup from Alibaba, the Freedom Phone is a device to save democracy, calling itself “a phone that puts freedom of speech and privacy first.” It’s more like a scam.

On July 14th, “The Youngest Bitcoin Millionaire in the World” announced the “Freedom Phone” as if it had no side effects already. He argued that this was “the first big backlash against the big tech companies that attacked us-just because they thought differently.” Unfortunately, the device’s website only tells us that it’s priced at $ 499, has a 6-inch screen, dual SIM and MicroSD slots, and comes pre-installed with apps for Newsmax, OANN, and Parler.

— ERIK FINMAN (@erikfinman) July 14, 2021 In addition, a modified version of Android called FreedomOS and an “Uncensored App Store” are available so you can download the apps you need. Sure, that’s not a mistake. Apple and Google are only investing millions or billions to get rid of malware from the app store.

A tool called “trust” is also installed, allowing users to control the behavior of the app at any time. “Trust” allegedly “helps us understand the security of our devices and warn of possible threats.” However, the Freedom Phone website doesn’t explain anything else that claims to keep people safe, other than basically saying “believe me.”

This may sound like a “nuisance” to some, but there are some flaws that potential buyers should be aware of before making a purchase. First and foremost, you can find the UMDIGI A9 Pro for just $ 118 on Amazon’s eastern rival Alibaba. It happens to have the same button layout, camera stack, and drilling camera, but it’s much cheaper because it’s the same device. Interestingly, you can find more specs here, including 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an internal MediaTek Helio P60 processor.

Now that we know what the processor is, we can dig a little deeper and find that the MediaTek Helio P60 (known as MT6771) had some serious security issues in the past. These issues include a vulnerability that could allow a local attacker to gain root privileges on the device, but this may not be the only issue as Freedom Phone may have many more flaws. there is.

With all these issues and lack of clarity, the “Freedom Phone” is more like a “scam phone” with features that everyone can apply to their phone. For example, anyone can install a VPN, sideload an app like Parler, install a privacy-oriented app, or limit what a mobile app can run in a simple survey. In short, people have long wanted the privacy of their devices and can understand it by just searching on Google instead of spending hundreds of dollars marking up rebranded Android devices.

