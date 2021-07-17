Google’s generic transpiler for fully homomorphic encryption





Last month, Google announced the first general-purpose transporter for fully homomorphic encryption (FHE). The new update allows developers to calculate encrypted data without having access to personally identifiable information. Open source libraries and tools for performing FHE operations on encrypted datasets are available on GitHub.

In addition to this, there have been many open source libraries and tools for performing FHE operations in the past, including TFHE, Concrete, cuFHE and more. Check here for a complete list of resources, libraries and software for fully homomorphic encryption.

Miguel Guevara, Product Manager, Privacy and Data Protection Office, said: In a Google blog post.

How does the transpiler work?

FHE allows you to move encrypted data over the Internet to a server where you can process it without decrypting it. Transpilers allow developers to write code for all types of basic calculations (simple string processing or math) and perform it on encrypted data. This allows developers to create new programming applications that do not require unencrypted data. You can also use FHE to personally train machine learning models for sensitive data.

Google’s transpiler design is modularized in three ways: (as shown in the image below)

Client / Server Interaction (Source: arXiv) The input code can be any language that can be translated into XLS. This reduces the burden of transpiling existing code because you don’t have to write it in a supported fixed language. The output FHE code can be in any language using the FHE library. This allows the “FHE code” to be transpiled into a “language” that properly interfaces with the rest of the code, reducing the requirement to interact with the “transpiled FHE code”. The underlying FHE backend can be any library that exposes the gate as part of the API. Our library contains classes that start with Encode that can be reused for ease of development. According to Google, this can accelerate FHE research by providing an easy way to compare arbitrary programs of different FHE schemes side by side.

For example, create an app for diabetics. This application may collect sensitive data from users and needs a way to “privately protect” this data while sharing it with healthcare professionals to gain valuable insights. With FHE’s Transpiler, you can encrypt the data you collect and share it with your healthcare professional. Health professionals can analyze the data without decrypting it. This provides useful information to the “medical community” and makes it inaccessible to anyone. Basic personal information.

Google quoted healthcare startup Arkhn, saying that it could accelerate scientific discoveries by sharing data between hospitals using differential privacy.

Four years ago, Google researchers invented associative learning that helps protect privacy by retaining as much personal information as possible on the device. Two years ago, Google made the differential privacy library freely available to all organizations and developers. Its anonymization technology allows developers to personally learn from the data.

Data anonymization is currently the most widely used technique, especially in the healthcare sector. This is the process of removing all personally identifiable information from a dataset while preserving only the relevant parts without compromising the privacy of the user. For example, hospitals and clinics typically remove patient names, addresses, contact numbers, and other important information from their health records before incorporating them into large datasets.

In theory, anonymizing data may sound like a great idea. However, in reality, anonymization is not completely reliable because it is often linked to ancillary information to identify the data subject, as it cannot withstand de-anonymization attacks.

What’s in it?

Over the next decade, FHE will analyze thousands of “encrypted samples” and genetic information that “tests various hypotheses” to identify genes associated with the disease that researchers are studying. This could help find associations between specific genetic mutations, Google said.

According to Google, there is still a way to go before most of the computations are done in FHE, but it took some time before HTTPS became widespread and widely adopted.

Google said the start of fully homomorphic encryption is a step towards a useful product that protects user privacy and keeps data secure.

