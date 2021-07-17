Steam deck resellers are flooding eBay with expensive lists





Valves recently announced that Steam Deck, like the handheld PC Switch, hasn’t been released yet. However, people can pre-register for the opportunity to buy it at a later date, and some scalpers are already trying to flip these registrations for hundreds of dollars.

The steam deck was unveiled on July 15th, and yesterday Valve opened a store that allowed people to drop $ 5 to register for the opportunity to buy one. With this device, you can play many of the Steam games you already own on the go through the powerful hardware inside your device. The basic model starts at $ 400.

About the first hour or so on July 16th, after Valve began accepting these pre-registrations, things went awry and people encountered error messages and server crashes. However, things settled down and it became easier to pre-register for the Steam deck.

Even if things settle down and cost $ 5 a registration fee, we can’t stop resellers flooded with offers to buy Steam decks at a high price, such as demanding eBay as high as $ 2,500 in the last 24 hours or so. was.

Many of these lists claim that the pre-sale or pre-order has been confirmed, saying something like a confirmed order * pre-order shipment in December. Others have promised that the steam deck will ship in December and the orders will be locked in. But for the sake of clarity, none of this is true, according to Valve.

Visit the Valves FAQ page on your Steam deck and you’ll find lots of useful answers about the Steam deck hardware, release, purchasing process, and more. The most important answer is on almost half of the page.

When can I order?

We aim to start providing order information by December 2021. We will endeavor to convert all bookings into orders, but we cannot guarantee availability.

The answer explains that these handheld PCs will not begin shipping in December 2021. Instead, Valve aims to send purchase invitations to pre-registered people that month. Valve also claims to do everything to convert all bookings into orders, but does not guarantee the availability of Steam decks. This means that even if you deduct $ 5 the moment pre-registration begins on July 16, Valve cannot guarantee 100% that your device will be available or not available by the end of the year.

Read more: eBay bans the sale of adult video games

Compare that information with the majority of eBay resellers who claim they aren’t. It’s strange that all of these are still on the site, as these appear to be lists with potentially fraudulent claims.

Kotaku has contacted eBay about these Steam Deck listings and whether they will remain on the site.

I understand that many may feel FOMO after not getting caught up in the pre-registration madness yesterday, but Id buys these eBay lists and of these resellers Support has been postponed. Instead, visit the Valves site and place your own order. There may be a long wait before you get it, but it’s a better use of your time and money.

