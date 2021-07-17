Avengers PC games show a visible difference in upscaling between AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS, Necromunda: Hired guns are not





Marvel’s Avengers and Necromunda: Hired Gun recently added AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Support (also known as AMD FSR) to games where NVIDIA’s DLSS was already available. This new addition to both titles allows users to choose how to handle the game graphically in relation to their graphics hardware. Based on these two titles, the differences between AMD FSR and DLSS appear to range from “similar” to “obviously bad.”

Twitter user 4r7hur (@KanaSaber) has created some examples of how both modes and standard 4K modes look in Avengers video games. AMDFSR is clearly inferior to NVIDIA DLSS (it may actually be better than native because of its sharper aliasing). NVIDIA DLSS also produced better quality when looking at details such as the character’s hair. @KanaSaber explains that the mode you are using is normal FSR Quality mode, not Ultra Quality FSR mode. It can be inferred that using Ultra Quality FSR mode can produce different results that may exactly match DLSS Quality mode.

AMD has also made it possible for users to modify the source code for FidelityFX Super Resolution mode by exposing their coding. AMD’s move to reach viewers in a way that provides access to source code information can intensify competition with NVIDIA technology.

It’s great for gamers to have more accessibility and compatibility when it comes to next-generation games, whether in NVIDIA DLSS mode or AMD FSR mode. Over the next decade, we’ll definitely see advances in technology that improve the user experience, not only in games, but also in everyday use.

YouTube influencer Back4BuckPCGamer introduced HiredGun’s ability to handle 4K resolutions using both AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS. In the video below, a side-by-side comparison of the two modes reveals that the format’s top priorities are almost indistinguishable.

Back4BuckPC Gamer, depending on how the graphics were processed in both AMD and NVIDIA modes, AMD FSR will give you better quality and larger images without pushing the hardware as much as NVIDIA DLSS requires. It states that it represented the ability to generate.

