Google Maps Updates Potentially Deadly Ben Nevis Route





Ben Nevis summit-the highest mountain in England. (Getty)

Google has updated its mapping service, Ben Nevis Route, in response to complaints that it suggested a potentially deadly path for pedestrians.

The tech giant denied that the map provided dangerous directions for people on foot, but admitted that driving routes could be misinterpreted in Scottish mountains.

Google said drivers will now be directed to the visitor center rather than the parking lot where the dotted distance to the peak may be misunderstood.

Scottish mountaineering charities have criticized Google for proposing routes to climb Mount Ben Nevis and other mountains.

Read more: Body found after Ben Nevis pedestrian reports missing

A Scottish mountaineering charity said the proposed route up Ben Nevis was dangerous (Mountaineering Scotland / PA).

John Muir Trust, who manages the upper reaches of the highest mountains in Britain, said attempts to contact the company on this issue faced silence.

According to a charity, searching for a route to Mount Ben Nevis on Google Maps will direct users to the parking lot closest to the summit when the crows fly, showing a very dangerous walking route even for experienced climbers. I will.

Nathan Berry, Trust Conservation Officer on Nevis Island, said: The problem is that Google Maps directs some visitors to the Upper Falls parking lot, probably because it’s the parking lot closest to the summit.

However, we often come across groups of inexperienced pedestrians heading to Steel Falls and the southern slopes of Ben Nevis, believing that this is not the correct route, but the route to the summit.

Heather Morning, a mountain safety advisor at Mountaineering Scotlands, said that even experienced climbers had problems with the proposed route.

According to charity, Google is directing users to life-threatening terrain in other mountains.

For An Teallach in the Northwest Highlands, he said the walking route suggested by search engines would take people to the top of the cliff.

Ms. Morning added: It’s very easy these days to think that all the information on the internet is good, correct, up-to-date and safe.

The story continues

Sadly, experience has shown that this is not the case, and there have been a number of recent incidents of injuries and even worse following routes downloaded from the Internet.

Read more: A man who lied that he was in SAS and defended the royal family imprisoned for robbing his father, 94

The route up Anterach is over a cliff, the charity said (Mountaineering Scotland / PA).

A Google spokeswoman said: “Our driving route is currently directing people to the trailhead parking lot in the Nevis Valley (the parking lot closest to the summit).

“To make it easier for both beginners and experienced hikers to find trails that match their level of expertise, we are now updating our driving routes and taking people directly to the visitor center, where the staff and the best I’m trying to be able to talk about the trails. To take. “

Google said it was considering other routes in the area and welcomed feedback from the mountaineering group.

Mountaineering Scotland and John Muir Trust recommended that climbers cross-check the information on the map or consult a local guide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ph.news.yahoo.com/google-maps-ben-nevis-route-walkers-drivers-scotland-131403677.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos