Best deals for weeks include smart home gadgets, Chromebooks and gaming headsets





It’s summer sleepy dog ​​day and there aren’t any big sale events on the horizon, but if you know where to look, there’s still plenty of great deals. This week, we found a bargain with Google’s Nest Hub and Nest Thermostat, HyperX’s excellent gaming headsets, the best Chromebooks available today, and Amazon’s children’s Fire HD tablet bundle. Check them out below.

For a limited time, you can buy Google Nest Hub (2nd generation) and the affordable Nest Thermostat for $ 167 from eBay’s official BuyDigs storefront. If you prefer smart speakers to thermostats, BuyDig offers the same hub model with Google Nest Audio for $ 140. This is more than $ 100 less than the price when purchased individually. Read our review.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation) Bundle

The second-generation Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display with sleep tracking and a 7-inch touch screen that automatically adjusts to room lighting. The BuyDigs bundle also includes Nest Thermostat, Google’s current lineup of entry-level thermostats.

If you’re new to the game as a whole, it’s a good idea to consider choosing a competent headset before jumping into competitive play. Thankfully, the entire HyperXs headset lineup is consistently reliable, and the Cloud Alpha S is sure for anyone looking for a clean sound, comfort, and a subtle look that blends nicely with almost everything. It is an option. Today, the jet-black model sells for $ 90 on Amazon, almost comparable to the best price you’ve seen with a wired headset. Read our review.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S

HyperX Cloud Alpha S benefits from interchangeable ear pads, a minimalist design, and excellent sound, making it an easy choice for both PC and console gamers.

It’s currently discounted to $ 619 on Best Buy. Acer’s 2021 Chromebook Spin 713 is packed in an Intel 11th Gen Core i5 with 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, and enough processing power for most people. In addition to a great keyboard and stunning 3: 2 screen, it boasts two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and enough battery life to spend the day in a virtual or other classroom. The best Chromebook you can get right now. Read our review.

The top-tier 10-inch Fire HD 10 Kids tablet, which was just updated earlier this year, has a larger, higher quality screen, faster performance, more RAM, and up to 12 hours of battery life with USB-C charging. is included. It’s usually $ 200, but this week’s sale will be $ 130. For more information, see the full Fire HD 102021 lineup review.

If you want something smaller or a little cheaper, you can buy the Fire HD 8 Kids for $ 90, while the base model Fire 7 Kids can buy up to $ 60. All versions come with a children’s case, two-year damage protection, and a one-year subscription to the Amazons Kids Plus content service.

| Photo courtesy of Dan Seifert / The Verge Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids

Fire HD 10 Kids, the premier Amazon tablet for kids, features a larger, clearer screen, slimmer bezel, faster processor, and up to 12 hours of battery life. There is a version for children 3-7 years old or 6-12 years old.

Before we go, here are some of the deals we found important this week.

