Call of Duty Warzone developers ban more than 50,000 players

Raven Software, the developer of Call of Duty War Zone, confirmed yesterday afternoon that more than 50,000 players were banned last week in two ban waves that hit popular online shooters.

In a tweet posted on July 16, Raven Software explained that most of the 50,000 banned players were repeat offenders. Raven said these waves of bans were primarily focused on repeat offenders. The studio sinisterly said that whatever it meant, it repeatedly targeted far more than the perpetrators.

This isn’t the first time Raven has banned thousands of players in a short period of time. In February, Raven banned more than 60,000 accounts in Warzone in one day. In May, Raven and Call of Duty publisher Activision reported that over the past year, more than 350,000 players have been banned in Warzone due to racism and toxicity. All of these add up. According to Raven, the studio has banned more than 500,000 players in total. And it’s back in May 2021! Since then, the number of banned players has steadily increased.

Warzone has been having problems with scammers for a long time since its first day, when it was basically launched in early 2020. Since then, Activision and Raven Software have been fighting scammers and hackers who continue to cause problems for players on all platforms.

Things are getting worse these days, with the popular Twitch streamer being hacked while playing the game. And it’s not just the PCs where players are dealing with scammers. Cross-play allows scammers to interact with console gamers during the match. The situation will not improve immediately as hackers and scammers create better, harder to detect software and hardware that makes the almost undetectable aimbot available on all platforms.

Due to the prevalence of fraud, some Twitch streamers are even faced with fraud charges. The entire YouTube and player community is centered around catching and publishing allegedly cheating Twitch streamers.

All this is great to see Raven fighting well and banning an additional 50,000 hackers, but it’s probably just the tip of a large, ever-growing iceberg.

