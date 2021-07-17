Pokemon Godino Counter, Weaknesses, Move Set Description • Eurogamer.net





Everything you need to know about fighting Dino in a raid.

Dino is a dark, dragon-type Pokemon of Pokemon Go, whose evolutionary line ends with a powerful Hydleygon.

Throughout the first day of Go Fest 2021 (Saturday, July 17th), you can catch Dinos in a variety of ways. Some of these methods will continue on the second day of Sunday, July 18th.

Below you can find Dino’s weaknesses and some counter ideas to help you beat it in Pokemon Go!

Pokemon GO 5th Anniversary!

How to catch Dino during Gofest 2021 in Pokemon GO

Dino is currently one of the most elusive creatures in Pokemon Go and rarely appears in the wild or at the top of a 12km egg pool.

This makes Go Fest 2021 the perfect time to put together some Deinos to fill the evolution and Pokédex entries. Thankfully, there are multiple ways for all players to find and catch Deino throughout the first day of Go Fest (Saturday, July 17th).

First, you can fight Dieno in a 1-star raid. In the sections below you can find the information you need to defeat Dieno. Don’t forget-if you want to stay home, you can use the Remote Raid Pass to fight Dino!

Dino also appears more frequently in the wild throughout the two cave habitats on the first day, and you can even find it on the second day of the Gofest (Sunday, July 18).

Finally, collecting 7km of eggs from the opening gift during the event time could allow Dino to hatch between 10am and 6pm (local time) on any day.

Pokemon GO Deino counters and weaknesses

Below are some of Deino’s weaknesses and some counter suggestions to help you beat them in Pokémon Go.

Dino Type-Dark and Dragon Type Dino Weak-Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Ice Type Dino Counter-Machamp, Granbull, Gardeboa, Lucario, Mamos Wine, Weeville, Yanmega Togekis, Garchom Other Dino Notes-Dino is especially Since it is vulnerable to fairy-type Pokemon, a strong fairy-type team can easily take Deino alone. Pokemon GO Deino CP

The range of CPs you would expect to encounter when fighting Dino in the One Star Raid are:

Raid Boss CP-3334 CP Maximum CP Range When Captured -606 CP Maximum Weather Boost CP (Wind or Fog) when Captured-758 CP

The season of discovery is here! Current events include Season 8 of the Go Battle League, the addition of Raid Achievements, and the Bido of Breakout event. Don’t forget GoFest 2021 in July! On the other hand, in the last major update, the level cap has increased. This includes adding XL candy, boosting some XP sources, and adding platinum medals.

Pokemon GO Deino Moveset

Deino can use a variety of fast and paid movements in Pokémon Go, including:

Fast movement:

Dragon Breath (Dragon) Tackle (Normal)

Charged movement:

Body slam (normal) crunch (dark) dragon pulse (dragon)

Catch Dino with Pokemon GO and do your best!

