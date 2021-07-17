The best google phone ever available for purchase in 2021





Google officially participated in the smartphone race as a hardware maker when it launched its first Pixel series in 2016. The original Pixel smartphone was a success and was one of the best smartphones on the market. Since then, Google has launched several Pixel devices, also known as Google phones. All of these are considered by many to be some of the best Android devices. This is primarily the only device that receives Android updates and security patches directly from Google, so you don’t have to wait six months to receive the updates. However, it’s worth mentioning that Samsung has been significantly improved and is currently one of the best companies offering timely updates to its flagship devices.

If you’re curious, we’ve also put together a list of Samsung’s best smartphones. However, in this guide you’ll see the best Google smartphones you can get today. There aren’t many devices, mainly because of the way Google handles inventory and budget, and high-end flagship devices.

Overall best: Google Pixel 5 5G

Google’s latest flagship isn’t exactly the true flagship, at least in terms of horsepower. The Pixel 5 has a midrange Snapdragon 765G 5G compatible chipset and 8GB of memory. On paper, it’s a true midranger, but it also provides all the power you might need on a daily basis, and you can even play the game in medium settings. It features a large 6-inch OLED with a 90Hz refresh rate display. The built-in storage has also been increased to 128GB, and the battery capacity is 4,080mAh, providing a comfortable day’s worth of power.

If you’re looking for a true stock Android experience that incorporates Google’s unique take, the Google Pixel 5 is one of the best Google smartphones available today. It also has one of the best smartphone cameras on the market, finally with a wide-angle shooter on the back.

If getting the latest Android updates is very important and you need the perfect all-in-one device that can easily do everything with one of the best cameras on the market, Google Pixel 5 is for you. Best for most cases: Google Pixel 4a 5G

The Google Pixel 4a 5G is a cheaper sibling of the Google Pixel 5. It has almost the same specifications, has the same processor, but has 6 GB of memory and a small battery of 3,885 mAh. The battery is small and the display is as big as 6.2 inches, but it’s not a good refresh rate display, so the battery isn’t good, but it’s just as good.

If you feel your Pixel 5 is a little too expensive and need a slightly larger Pixel smartphone, the Pixel 4a 5G has everything you need. It also has the same Pixel 5 camera with a wide-angle sensor and 5G capabilities.

If you’re looking for a cheaper Pixel 5 experience, the Pixel 4a 5G offers almost the same features in a slightly more affordable package, with few drawbacks. Affordable: Google Pixel 4a

One of the most affordable Google smartphones on the market is the Pixel 4a. It has a Snapdragon 730G chipset and 6GB of memory. It has a large 5.8-inch OLED display and a battery capacity of 3,140 mAh. You may not be the battery champion, but you can easily withstand a day on a single charge.

One of the key features of this device is the camera. Thanks to its price, it’s still one of the best phones for taking great pictures on a budget. It has one 12.2MP camera, which is the same sensor that is installed in Google Pixel 5, so you can shoot your smartphone with confidence.

If you need the best camera in your budget category, the Google Pixel 4a is the perfect choice for an affordable midranger. Best Last Generation: Google Pixel 4 XL

The Google Pixel 4 XL may have an older high-end chipset, but on paper it’s more powerful than the latest Google Pixel 5. If you’re looking for powerful power in your game or graphics-intensive tasks, it’s worth considering the Pixel 4. XL. It has a Snapdragon 855 chipset and 6GB of memory.

It has a large 6.3-inch P-OLED 90Hz refresh rate display and a 3,700mAh battery. It’s comfortable to use for the day, but you may need a charger depending on the task you use. From my personal experience, the Pixel 4 XL can last a whole day, and if you’re using it outdoors at maximum brightness, you only need to refill it at noon.

The camera is still at the flagship level, with a 12.2MP main sensor and a 16MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and 8x digital. Optical zoom is enough to get a little closer to the subject, but fortunately Google’s magic works tremendously with digital zoom, with zooms up to about 4x for very easy-to-use images. The Pixel 4 XL is one of the best Google smartphones on the market today.

If you’re looking for a cheap and flagship experience, the Pixel 4 XL is very affordable these days and is often found at discounted prices. If you want power and you on a budget, it’s still a great option.Our recommendations

There are several Google smartphones to choose from, but for true power users, the Google Pixel 4 XL is a more powerful device than the latest Pixel 5. However, the latter comes with an additional year’s update. If that’s what you care about. Both devices capture great images day and night, but the Pixel 5 has many more enhancements, and the wide-angle is far more convenient than the Pixel 4 series’ 2x telephoto cameras. However, this is subjective and you might think it isn’t.

If you’re happy with a little less power and don’t want to play games at maximum settings, both the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 4a are great midranger devices. Both are powerful enough for some light games and are great devices for browsing social media and browsing the web all day long. Since they are part of the Pixel lineup, they also come with cameras of the same amazing quality. Rest assured that the photos you take will be the best.

