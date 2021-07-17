GM Drives So Cal Expansion-New Design and Technology Campus Planned





GM is driving Socal’s expansion with its latest announcement to build a new campus in Pasadena, California.

The campus operates GM’s Advanced Design Center. Therefore, the car giant plans to invest more than $ 71 million to build a campus. Currently, their design center is in North Hollywood.

Why is it a new design center?

The 149,000-square-foot facility will increase the capacity of the center and create more jobs in the area. In addition, there is room for an expanded advanced technology team. Therefore, it accelerates GM’s goals of zero collisions, zero emissions, and zero congestion.

In addition, GM is driving SoCal’s expansion by taking advantage of new locations to hire top local talent in the areas of aerospace engineering, defense, automotive design, software development, and advanced technology.

What does the GM Advanced Design Center do?

That’s why GM’s advanced design team focuses on concept development and future mobility projects. By creating alternative mobility applications, you can uncover innovative innovation opportunities and serve as growth opportunities for future GM products and services.

For example, here are some innovation and design work projects related to GM’s growth strategy.

With the support of BrightDrop GM, the company offers a system of connected products for first and last mile delivery customers. FedEx will be the first customer. Cadillac develops personal autonomous concept cars and vertical take-off and landing aircraft. Lunar Rover Concept The concept is to transport astronauts to the moon.Advanced GM design updates

GM also states that the new expansion will provide the latest tools, equipment and workspaces to facilitate collaboration and ideas. For example:

Improve the output of physical and virtual proofs of concepts by increasing the more efficient layout footprint, designed to reduce the confusion and increase efficiency of various paint, metal and plastic workshops, Show carVirtual Reality Innovation Lab for Designing, Implementing and Validating New Design Tools Advanced User Experience / User Interface Design Studio Dedicated collaboration, research and development space for strategic internal and external GM partnerships

GM is driving Socal’s expansion on the Pasadena campus and is part of GM Designs’ broader global expansion. GM’s new Design West facility is currently under construction at the Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, and GM recently announced an expansion of its Advanced Design Center in Shanghai, China.

Opinion: GM promotes social expansion

With all that in mind, it’s great to see automakers use their technology and resources to generate new ideas. Especially here in Southern California.

Consumers are expecting more from their cars as technology advances. GM is wise to start investing in other areas to anticipate customer needs.

And because many companies are away from California. It’s great to see some people, especially American companies, making their mark in the Golden State.

