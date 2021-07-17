How to apply for TennoCon 2021 Twitch Drops and link your Warframe account





Warframe Tennocon 2021 is live and offers free Twitch drops to those who watch the live stream.

Tennocon 2021 is a one-day event, and in this live stream, Digital Extremes reveals the next big extension of Warframe, titled A New War.

As an incentive to watch the stream, Warframe offers TennoCon 2021 Twitch Drops. Therefore, this article will show you how to link your Warframe account to request a Twitch drop.

Details: Today’s Warframe Update (July 17th) PC and Console Warframe Patch Notes | TennoCon2021 Teaser

BridTV

3415

Warframe | TennoCon2021 Teaser

824903

824903

Center

26546

To claim TennoCon 2021 Twitch Drops for Warframe, you need to link your Warframe account to your Twitch account. Here’s how to do this:

How to link your Warframe account to Twitch

If you link your Warframe account, you’ll get free stuff, including Prime Warframe, through the Twitch Prime system. Here’s what you need to do to link your Warframe account to Twitch:

Go to the Waframe user page and log in to your account Click on your login name in the upper right corner and click[アカウント管理]Choose.[ユーザー情報]At the bottom of the page[Twitchアカウントのリンク]Click. Follow the instructions to link your Warframe account to your Twitch account.

Note: If you linked your account before February 2021, Digital Extremes will change your Twitch Drops 2.0 system and your previous link-up will be disabled and you will need to link again now.

To unlink your Warframe and Twitch accounts, follow these steps:

click here[接続]Go to the page[その他の接続]Find the Warframe listed under[切断]Click to[はい],[切断]Click to confirm and relink your account as described above.

To make sure that both accounts are linked:

See this page for other questions.

TennoCon 2021 Twitch Drops Rewards

Check out this article if you want to know what rewards Tennocon can get live for years. There is a rewards section that explains what is included to claim TennoCon 2021 Twitch Drops and what to do.

Can you tell us anything about this article?

Manisha: A tech enthusiast who enjoys playing games and writing about them. Manisha: Anime, memes, couch potatoes that love to eat food.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dualshockers.com/how-to-claim-tennocon-2021-twitch-drops-linking-warframe-account/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos