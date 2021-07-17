CEO Spotlight: We are confident in our transformation plans, says Radixweb CEO





Radixweb CEO Divyesh Patel reveals the reasons behind his razor focus on innovation sustainability and his firm belief in organizational technological and operational transformation.

Does the word creative destruction still scare you?

2019 and 2020 were catalytic in terms of organizational change, most of them unintentional. However, for most growth-focused companies like Radixweb, ether was a promise of a similarly booming opportunity. Although the road to sustainability and double-digit growth has an unmistakable compromise of growth.

The IT space has undergone some interesting changes. New technologies that are still being tested for sustainability, such as cloud, blockchain, AI, IoT, virtual reality, and edge computing, have experienced an overnight boom to support new regular virtual standards. .. One of our key perceptions during COVID restrictions was the shrinking IT budget in the global market. However, despite the obstacles, efforts to improve operational efficiency and optimize running costs can drive technology-enabled growth. Managing technology spending is becoming an important business decision for companies around the world.

Sustainability has emerged as one of our top priorities for Radixweb. Organic Growth believes that it can only be promoted if the company strives to maintain relevance. This happens when a company leaves the comfort zone to embrace innovation. It is very important for growth hackers to have a clear vision of their abilities and where they want to see themselves on the other side of the turmoil.

As CEO, I often asked myself these questions in the face of total confusion.

What are my expectations from technological advances, and what strategic outcomes do I focus on? What is the maturity period of the technology forward approach we have introduced / planned to implement? Do they support my digital ambitions? What was the most obvious effect of the technology transformation efforts my company launched? How effective were they? What are the immediate issues that limit my company’s technological transformation efforts? How much capital and ancillary resources are available at this time to transform technology?

As the global name for the field of creating bespoke IT solutions and IT consulting, one of our most important moves was the modernization of IT infrastructure. At a long-awaited event, we have unearthed a new corporate space with world-class neomodern facilities. Our new hub, Ekyarth, is a brilliant example of a good infrastructure, with all the features to help you carry out complex projects.

But our transformation plans are multifaceted in every possibility. In addition to modernizing infrastructure games, it has the ability to enhance IT architecture, support the development of innovative technologies and digitize the end-user experience. Transformed cybersecurity practices. Re-aligned talent strategy and vendor management, revolutionizing the IT operating model.

Key Factors Leading Technology Forward Transformation:

Radixweb not only designed successful growth on its own, but also coordinated the successful transformation drive of clients around the world, with the best data and analytics-based insights, good industry practices, and comprehensive guidelines Provided to.

At the core of our transformation plan are three factors that have strengthened our position as global market leader with over 4200 successful projects and over 3000 successful clients.

Realign the role of technology-focused businesses: Technology and business are so intertwined these days that the need for a technology-forward business strategy cannot be fully emphasized. It is of utmost importance to implement a technology-driven business model that provides value-oriented products for customers. That’s exactly why we have driven continuous growth and innovation through intelligent design thinking. Redeveloping Technology Delivery Speed: Radixweb is committed to changing customer delivery settings, focusing performance improvements on rapidly evolving agile methods. Scale up with next-generation infrastructure services to accelerate delivery, stabilize the technical environment, and become an organic human capital with a variety of features that help deliver quality across time zones. Equally focused on that. Core futures for dealing with turmoil: Analysis and research are powerful, constantly forming a sustainable foundation for all software projects and creating valuable information tools for measuring customer and employee preferences. Helped build intelligent applications. Turn has greatly enhanced the end user experience.

In conclusion, many interdependencies are built into technology transformation. However, Radixweb’s technical and operations teams have responded to this impetus by arranging the initiatives to deliver value in time. It is also essential that management be involved and support these organized efforts without becoming skeptical. Why are you so confident in transforming with Radixweb? The conversion drive has never set an iteration rate that should give good results. It was okay to make interdependent changes throughout the transformation model, and the end result was good.

