News, features, release dates, etc.





Every year at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, the company announces a new version of watchOS for the Apple Watch, showing off some of the great new software features you can expect when the software is released in the fall. This year is no exception. I have a pretty good idea of ​​what the next version of the software, watchOS 8, will look like.

The new operating system doesn’t necessarily represent a major overhaul of watchOS, but it does bring many useful new features that could make using the Apple Watch even easier. Currently in public beta. This means that you can technically install it on your Apple Watch if you want, but it’s still buggy and can cause your device to behave unexpectedly. In other words, you probably shouldn’t install it yet.

Are you interested in the details? Here’s everything you need to know about watchOS 8.

The best new features of watchOS 8

Apple’s watchOS 8 brings a range of new features that make the Apple Watch experience even better than ever. This is an overview of the great new features that come with watchOS 8.

Health tracking

As you can imagine, the new version of watchOS 8 brings many new health and fitness features. This makes your device a better fitness tracker than ever before. To get started, there are new workout types such as Pilates and Tai Chi. Not only that, sleep tracking is also better. Your Apple Watch will now calculate your breathing rate while you sleep and the metric will be displayed in the Health app.

Mindfulness

The Breathe app has been rebranded for watchOS 8. This feature is built into the new Mindfulness app and also provides a Reflect feature to help users better establish their meditation habits. This feature also comes with a visualization feature that connects to your heart rate to show your physical and mental connection.

wallet

The wallet app has gotten many upgrades on both iPhone and Apple Watch. With watchOS 8, the wallet app now supports different types of keys, such as car keys and house keys. Therefore, you can tap to unlock devices connected to HomeKit. Many rock brands support this feature.

Some hotels also offer iPhone and Apple Watch integration so you can use your device to unlock your room. Driver’s licenses and other IDs are also supported in some US states.

focus

Like all new Apple operating systems, the Apple Watch supports Focus. This allows users to set up profiles and receive notifications based on what they are doing. So, for example, you can set a work focus that captures only work emails and messages, and messages from your close relatives. Not only that, this feature also supports custom focus.

Clock face

Apple Watch also gets some great new watch faces. Among these new faces, perhaps the new headline watch face, is a new photo watch face that can take data from portrait mode photos and create multi-layer faces that can be moved over time. It’s really cool.

Home home

The Home app has also been updated on watchOS 8. The new version of the app is designed to give you more control over your device and prioritize the activated device. For example, if someone rings the doorbell, the device suggests controlling locks, outdoor lighting, and so on.

WatchOS 8 also suggests scenes that activate at different times of the day, and you can organize those scenes and accessories by room.

Find me

Apple Watch has a new Find My app that lets you find missing devices without the need for an iPhone. Find My is generally appearing on more and more devices, so it’s nice to see it available on the Apple Watch.

Do I need to install watchOS 8?

As mentioned earlier, watchOS 8 is currently in public beta. In short, it’s not yet fully ready for release and is being tweaked and developed. In general, we recommend that you only install the beta version to tech-savvy users who have a spare Apple Watch. This takes into account that the beta version may behave strangely and the device may become useless.

Of course, during the beta process, watchOS 8 will become more and more stable and eventually open to the public. We recommend that you install watchOS 8 once it is open to the public.

Which Apple Watch models support watchOS 8?

I’m curious to enjoy the benefits of watchOS 8, but don’t know if the Apple Watch supports it? This is a complete list of Apple Watch models that support watchOS 8.

Of course, Apple Watch Series 7 comes with watchOS 8.

When will watchOS 8 be released?

There are two answers to this question. First, watchOS 8 is already available, but it’s only available as part of the public beta and shouldn’t be downloaded by the average user.

Apple typically releases software to the public with new devices. As a result, watchOS 8 may be released in the fall with Apple Watch Series 7. Apple typically hosts autumn hardware events around mid-September, which could be the case this year as well.

How to install watchOS 8

WatchOS 8 is only available as part of the beta and don’t worry about the fact that you still want to install it. Again, we recommend that you only install the beta version to tech-savvy users who are using spare devices. Others have to wait for the full public release. However, if you want to install it, you can do it in the following ways:

Install iOS 15 on your iPhone if you haven’t already done so. You need this to get watchOS 8. Visit Apple’s public beta website on your iPhone. If you are not already signed in, use the arrow at the top right of the screen to sign in. Scroll down and[開始]Tap. Visit watchOS in the Public Beta Guide section. Scroll down and tap Register Apple Watch.Then scroll down[プロファイルのダウンロード]Tap. Tap the “Install” button at the top right of the display.[インストール]You will need to tap the button twice more and may need to enter the PIN code. Then you will be asked to restart your Apple Watch. After rebooting, open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to. Tap the “Download and Install” button. Apple Watch installs watchOS 8.

