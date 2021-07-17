Team Adds Orion’s Important Cancellation System to Artemis 1, Astronaut Doug Hurley Retires





The latest events around NASA

Video above: NASA will share some of this week’s stories to install critical systems on the Orion spacecraft, perform the latest engine tests on the Artemis Moon mission, and boost the spacecraft’s propulsion.

Team to add Artemis I’s Orions critical launch abort system

The Kennedy Space Center team has moved the Orion spacecraft to the spaceport’s decommissioning system facility for our unmanned Artemis I mission, adding part of the decommissioning system to the spacecraft.

This critical system is designed to safely dump crew members from the Space Launch System or (SLS) rockets in the event of an emergency during launch.

Continuation of RS-25 Rocket Engine Test Series

On July 14th, a high temperature fire test of the RS-25 engine was conducted at the Stennis Space Center. This is the fifth test in a seven-part series. The four RS-25s will help power the Space Launch System (SLS) rockets in future lunar missions, including Artemis, which was targeted later this year.

For more information on the current RS-25 engine test series, please visit nasa.gov / SLS.

NASA Announces Nuclear Heat Propulsion Reactor Concept Award

NASA, in collaboration with the Department of Energy (DOE), has advanced space nuclear technology by choosing from three companies to propose reactor design concepts for nuclear thermal propulsion systems.

Nuclear propulsion is more efficient than chemical rockets and has the potential to enable faster and more robust crew and cargo missions to Mars, as well as scientific missions outside the solar system.

Pioneering astronaut Doug Hurley retires from NASA

Astronaut and former US Marine Corps Colonel Doug Hurley have retired from NASA after 21 years of service. Highlights of his career include 93 days of space flight and flight on the last Space Shuttle mission in July 2011, and more recently as commander of the first crew flight of the SpaceX Crew-1 spacecraft. included.

Its mission marked a new era of manned spaceflight, enabling the launch of crew from the United States to the International Space Station on commercial spacecraft.

NASA retires from research flagship product

On July 13, the last S-3B Viking aircraft flying anywhere in the world today departed Glenn Research Center. The aircraft has been a research flagship product for over 16 years, flying a variety of missions, including flights that help define communications standards that will enable future unmanned aerial vehicle systems to operate safely in US airspace. The S-3B Viking spends his retirement on display at the San Diego Air & Space Museum.

Message to the future of Lucy Mission

When our Lucy spacecraft is launched on its first mission to visit a trojan Jupiter asteroid that shares orbit with Jupiter, it is advice, wisdom, joy, and people who may encounter the spacecraft in the distant future. Inspiration for. The message was sought by compassionate leaders and inspirational figures, including members of The Beatles. The Beatles song Lucy in the Sky with Diamond indirectly influenced the mission name.

(Cymbal crash) It’s a little noisy, but I’m very excited. Lucy is back in the sky with a diamond. If you meet someone in Lucy, give me peace and love.Ringo Starr, The Beatles

After Lucy completed a single mission visit to a record number of asteroids in 2033, it was between Earth and Troy’s Jupiter asteroids for hundreds of thousands, if not millions. It keeps moving in a stable orbit. See nasa.gov / lucy for more information.

What happened this week @NASA

