It’s time for Google to fix Android’s share menu





Shared sheets are both the best and the worst that can happen on Android. In theory, this is a powerful built-in feature that allows you to share content from one app to another and easily reach your most valuable contacts with just a few taps on your photos, files, videos and links. You can send it. But the reality is far from this ideal. The recommended contacts in the “Direct Share” line at the top rarely consist of people who speak regularly, and too many apps (including Google apps!) Have accumulated muscle memory. We are starting to implement our own custom shared sheet to prevent.

Sharing on Android has already improved in recent years, but it’s still far from ideal. Prior to Android 10, loading system shared sheets was frustrating. It wasn’t cached. This meant that each pull-up required the system to see which apps were installed and which apps were most likely to be shared based on unspecified clues. As a result, the app randomly changes spots and loads very slowly. This inadequate situation may also have resulted in so-called custom shared sheets. This is an alternative in-app sharing feature implemented by app developers, often reflecting a system-wide sharing dialog.

At that time, we had already asked Google to solve the worst problem, and the company almost listened. Android 10 introduced a fast and responsive system sharing sheet, as we know it today. The top row is suggested contacts from various apps, the second row is suggested apps based on shared content, and other targeted alphabetical collections (all suitable for the content in question). Other apps).

While sharing sheets these days are much faster and easier to understand, sharing content on Android is still a frustrating experience.

Possible solution to the problem Custom shared sheet

The current implementation of the share menu has two issues: custom share sheets and direct share targets. Let’s dive into the first topic. Many apps use their own shared sheets, and the Google app is one of the main criminals. These custom versions offer some features that aren’t available in the Android system’s shared sheet, but often come with far fewer shared targets than the system pendant. It’s also completely inconsistent. The behavior is slightly different for each app, making it difficult to remember how to navigate each menu.

Custom sharing sheets for various apps, including Google apps.

Google Photos allows you to select more images to share after pressing the share button. You can also send photos to your in-app contacts. Google Maps can also be shared with in-app contacts. Google Chrome also gives you access to some great features of the sharing menu, such as the option to send tabs to other devices and generate a QR code. Twitter also has a custom share sheet with options for bookmarking tweets, DMing them to another user, and adding them to your fleet. Drive and other Google productivity suites don’t take advantage of Android’s shared menus at all. The list can go on many times on TikTok, Facebook, and much more, but the point is understandable. It’s not visually consistent and actions can vary widely from app to app.

Solution 1: System shared sheet suboption

Looking at some of the apps on the Android 11 (or 12) system sharing sheet, there’s a small drop-down arrow next to the name, indicating that tapping opens the menu. This menu has some specific sharing options that you sometimes see in your app’s custom sharing sheet.

Left: Chrome custom shared sheet. Center and right: Chrome options in the system sharing menu.

For Chrome: The custom share sheet has five options: share screenshots, copy the current link to the clipboard, send the link to your device, create a QR code, and print. In the system sharing sheet, the app will continue to offer two of these options: print and send to device. It’s probably easy to add a QR code feature here, and the system shared sheet already supports copying links to the clipboard, so you don’t need to duplicate this option. You will lose the screenshot feature, but you can also take a screenshot through the system. In fact, you don’t need to incorporate this feature variation into Chrome at all. That leaves us a conclusion: Google Chrome could easily be done without a custom share sheet (and in fact it could be done without it until August 2020).

Left: Custom sharing menu for maps. Right: A mockup of system seat map sharing options.

The situation is a bit more complicated when it comes to apps like maps and photos that provide sharing with in-app contacts. However, here the developer only needs to add an entry such as “Send to Contact” to the drop-down menu on the system sharing sheet. This may require additional steps when sharing from within a photo or map, but at least the share menu is consistent across all apps. In any case, Twitter has proven that this is possible. In addition to the custom share sheet, there is a drop-down menu in the system share menu where you can choose to add to Tweet, DM, or Fleet.

Solution 2: Modular share sheet

If I might suggest as much, there may be better options that give us the strengths of both worlds. What if an app developer could get an additional row in a system shared sheet for a custom in-app action?

Left: Chrome custom sharing menu. Center: Android shared menu. Right: A mockup using the Chrome option in the Android share menu.

I used Chrome as an example above to create a mockup of what I’m expecting. I’ve added four sharing options related to System Sharing Sheets from the Custom menu and I feel this is the most sophisticated solution. App developers can maintain their own sharing options, but users don’t have to take any additional steps just to share with apps that they haven’t included in their custom sharing sheet. For Google Photos and Maps, developers can add in-app contacts to this line as shared targets. You probably need an additional button to see more contacts. I know these contacts can conflict with the contact suggestions in the top row, but can the contacts in the app completely replace the regular direct sharing suggestions? ??

Solution 3: In-app transfer

Forwarding as an option to circumvent the Telegram (left) and WhatsApp (center and right) in-app sharing menus.

Then there are apps that go a completely different path. Messengers such as Telegram and WhatsApp have found an elegant solution for in-app sharing by introducing the concept of forwarding via additional buttons. Pressing that transfer button will allow you to exclusively select contacts from WhatsApp or Telegram to transfer media or messages, but pressing the Android sharing icon will bring up a regular sharing sheet and go ahead and another You can share it with the app. This may also be a map and photo option, but for those who are used to pressing those regular share buttons, changing this may not be a good idea from a UX perspective. ..

Directly shared contact suggestions

The Android system shared sheet itself still needs work. I don’t know about you, but anecdotally, I’ve heard that many people don’t have contacts associated with the top line of direct sharing. Instead, there are lots of recommendations for chatting with that person who DMed on Twitter. Once in 2014 (OK, maybe I’m exaggerating here, but you understand the point). Google should completely overhaul or completely remove the mechanism used to pull these shared targets. If you ask me, we can get rid of this direct sharing line altogether and use spaces to introduce the custom in-app sharing option above-at least what about the algorithm Google chooses contacts for. If you don’t want to change it.

Another idea in this direct sharing section is the option to select and pin specific contacts from your favorite apps, just as you can pin an app to the line below the direct sharing target. I would be happy if I could pin my fiancée who was always chatting.

If it looks familiar, you probably own a Samsung cell phone. Samsung has successfully addressed these issues with One UI, a custom interface on Android. The manufacturer has allowed significant changes to the system UI, thanks to a suite of Good Lock apps, and Home Up is responsible for (especially) shared sheet changes. In it, you can decide which contacts to pin for direct sharing and select the apps to display in the menu. You can also turn off direct sharing altogether.

It’s great to see this solution from Samsung and I’m happy that it exists, but I would like Google to work on it on its own and make it available on all Android phones. After all, Google often gets features from manufacturers and adds them to the underlying system for everyone to use. The company recently added scrolling screenshots, game dashboards, and larger headers. These are all features previously created by the manufacturer.

What you can do in the meantime

In the meantime, if you want to enhance your share sheet, there’s basically only one thing you can do. You can press and hold an individual app icon in the sheet to pin it directly below the shared target to a second row filled with suggested apps. If you often chat and share with WhatsApp, Telegram, and Google Messenger to pin these apps, this may already be easier for you.

Unfortunately, there is nothing you can do to prevent the custom shared sheet from popping up. It needs to be completely resolved by Google and the developers.

